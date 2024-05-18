Here's when you can play Star Citizen for free

Star Citizen is free to play until 29th May 2024.

The free play period – timed to mark Invictus Launch Week 2954 – enables players to download and play the game for free during the event and "test pilot all 87 military vehicles for a limited time", with all ships available to test drive for the final three days of the show. You can also expect "surprise reveals" throughout the week, too.

"A variety of collaborative in-game events designed in the spirit of 'One Empire', and how each citizen’s individual contributions help create humanity's unrivaled power of unity that has taken it beyond the stars, showcase the might of the UEE Navy and invites citizens to explore the vessels that keep the ‘verse safe," Cloud Imperium Games teases.

"The improved New Player Experience, originally released for Area18 in Alpha 3.19, has been expanded and is now supported on all starting locations. While the same core skills are taught at each location, new players can now choose to begin high in the cloud city of Orison, in the mining town of Lorville owned and operated by Hurston Dynamics, on New Babbage, which is both a bustling major trading hub and home to high-end electronic companies, or back at Area18’s urban downtown where bright lights attract commerce and entertainment."

Existing players who convince a pal to jump on-board can also secure a 5000 aUEC bonus if their friend uses their referral code.

Cloud Imperium Games' CEO, Chris Roberts, recently said Star Citizen was pushing towards the "finish line" of a 1.0 release.

"After many hard years of work towards a goal many thought was impossible, we are on the cusp of delivering one of the final pieces of technology that will enable a connected, shared universe that thousands of people can experience together at the same time," Roberts explained in his latest Letter from the Chairman update in March.

We recently reported that Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Games had suffered layoffs amid unrest due to relocation and accusations of a "highly toxic company".