Zelda and Splatoon concerts from cancelled Nintendo Live event to be streamed

Nintendo will stream its previously planned Legend of Zelda and Splatoon live concerts.

These concerts were initially meant to be part of 2024's Nintendo Live event. However, towards the end of last year, Nintendo made the decision to cancel the event due to safety concerns following threats to staff and visitors.

In a new post, Nintendo said it had heard from many looking forward to the event's Legend of Zelda and Splatoon concerts. The company thanked those who had been in touch, and said it will now stream pre-recorded videos of the live music instead.

Those interested in tuning in will be able to stream the Legend of Zelda Orchestra Concert on Friday, 9th of February. The Splatoon 3 Deep Cut concert will then release the following day, on 10th of February.

Both broadcasts will begin at 8pm Japan time, according to the site's translation, so 11am for those in the UK. However, a post on the Nintendo of America social feed also lists a time of 5am PT for the Legend of Zelda concert, which would make for 1pm GMT.

The Legend of Zelda concert is expected to last half an hour, while the Splatoon concert will be roughly 40 minutes, Nintendo said. Additionally, the merchandise that was intended to be sold during the event will be sold on the Japanese My Nintendo Store.

You can find out more on Nintendo's dedicated concerts page here.

