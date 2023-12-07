If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo event cancelled after threats to staff

Safety fears also force Splatoon tournament delays.

Nintendo Live Tokyo 2024 logo featuring various characters including Mario and Link.
Image credit: Nintendo
Nintendo has cancelled the Nintendo Live Tokyo 2024 event planned to run in January due to safety fears, following threats to staff and visitors.

A Splatoon esports event due to be held next weekend has also been postponed, and the game's World Championship 2024 has been delayed until further notice.

Nintendo has not detailed the exact nature of these safety concerns, other than a statement released via X, formerly Twitter, that noted it had received "persistent threats targeting our employees" which had recently also "spread to spectators" at the upcoming Splatoon event.

Nintendo Live was set to run on 20th and 21st January in Tokyo, following this year's Nintendo Live 2023 in Seattle. The event was expected to feature playable versions of upcoming Switch games, concerts and more.

2024 is set to be a huge year for Nintendo, with the widely-expected arrival of Switch 2 and a swathe of games already confirmed (currently just for Switch 1) - including a new Princess Peach game and a Paper Mario: Thousand Year Door remake.

