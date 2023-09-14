If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Peach takes centre stage in Princess Peach: Showtime!

Costume drama.

Peach and two Toads from Princess Peach Showtime
Image credit: Nintendo
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

At today's Nintendo Direct, further details were revealed about the forthcoming Princess Peach game for Switch.

Called Princess Peach: Showtime!, it has a theatrical theme as Peach must save the Sparkle Theatre from an evil witch.

To do that she'll team up with its guardian ribbon Stella to defeat enemies and play dress up.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

Each level will revolve around a different theatrical genre, with Peach given the ability to change her abilities through new outfits.

Detective Peach will uncover a mystery in a whodunnit play for instance, or there's Swordfighter Peach, Patissier Peach, and Kung Fu Peach too.

Levels are all laid out like hand crafted theatre sets to round out the theme.

Princess Peach: Showtime! will release on 22nd March next year and is available to pre-order now.

Comments
