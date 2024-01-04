The most exciting games of 2024

Hello! A new year, a new slate of games to look forward to. Shall we do this all over again? Why not!

In amongst the remakes and sequels, there's plenty of genuinely new stuff to look forward to in 2024. Naiad promises to take us all wild swimming, for starters, and then Animal Well promises to... actually, we're not entirely sure, but we're up for it anyway.

There's range, oddness, and some pleasant returning faces, then. And the best thing, as ever, is all the games we don't even know about yet. We hope you have a wonderful 2024, whatever you play, and whatever you get up to.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Release date: 14th January 2024

14th January 2024 Platforms: PS5

Another Sony remaster, but this one features an intriguing new mode. No Return strings together random encounters offering players a sort of survival roguelike. Fascinating at least to see Naughty Dog giving up just a tiny bit of control.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Release date: 26th January

26th January Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Besides having perhaps the greatest video game title in recent memory, Infinite Wealth also takes Sega's series to Hawaii for more turn-based action and mini-games. This one is a very easy sell. We're in.

Tekken 8

Release date: 26th January 2024

26th January 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Hopefully they'll take out the colour-blind option that may cause seizures before this one comes out. Aside from that there are redesigned heroes and a new "heat" system, and we very much enjoyed it in our Tekken 8 preview.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Release date: 13th February 2024

13th February 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

A love story riddled with player decisions, this is Don't Nod on home territory. But throw in ghosts and action-RPG elements and you have something that could well offer a few surprises, too.

Tomb Raider 1-2-3 Remastered

Release date: 14th February 2024

14th February 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One

Hooray! The classic Core trilogy returns in this remastered collection of some of the best Tomb Raider games out there. Tomb Raider 2 alone is justification for buying this day one. The question is: has it all been treated with care?

Skull and Bones

Release date: 16th February 2024

16th February 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Ubisoft's pirate adventure is almost here, after years of haunting E3 and propping up lists of vapourware. Rise through the ranks of piratedom as you explore beautiful ocean vistas. Could be brilliant?

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Release date: 16th February 2024

16th February 2024 Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Nintendo's puzzley classic gets an update as you use your brain and a collection of wind-up Marios to overcome various complex platforming stages. These games are ingenious and morish, and we doubt that's changed much here.

Pacific Drive

Release date: 22nd February

22nd February Platforms: PC, PS5

This is an interesting mix of the familiar and the sort of unexpected. You're exploring a cursed Stalker-style Zone where odd experiments have muddled with reality in dangerous ways. But you're also keeping your 80s station wagon alive as you go, hunting for parts, crafting new fenders and bonnets and worrying a lot about the state of your tyres. It's Roadside Picnic meets My Summer Car and we're here for it.

Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster

Release date: 28th February

28th February Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One

Nightdive is bringing one of the more beloved Star Wars games back to life here. Dark Forces is a first-person shooter set within the Rebel Alliance's covert division. Parts of the plot were retconned by Rogue One, if memory serves, but it will be a pleasure to play through it again.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Release date: 29th February 2024

29th February 2024 Platforms: PS5

Rebirth is the second part of a trilogy that remakes - and also reimagines - Final Fantasy 7. Expect plenty of surprises along with all the familiar Final Fantasy trappings. Lovely combat too, of course - read more in our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Release date: potentially February

potentially February Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Autocorrect tried to change the name to Nerdtree, which amused me, but there's nothing nerdy about the star power of Elden Ring, nor about the prospect of an expansion. We've only had scraps of information to go on. It seems to take place in a world where the Erdtree is corrupted, but why, and whose world is it? The date is not concrete either but based on a retailer leak. Fingers crossed.

Homeworld 3

Release date: February 2024

February 2024 Platforms: PC

Bertie played Homeworld 3 in 2022 and was really impressed - a legendary space strategy series looked better than ever. But then it got held up in development and missed 2023. Still, good things come to those who wait, and now the wait is nearly over.

Life by You

Release date: Early Access on 5th March

Early Access on 5th March Platforms: PC

Paradox does The Sims, promising an open-world and total control of the humans you create. Luckily, the game's launching in Early Access, so there's a bit of time to iron out any quirks.

Alone in the Dark

Release date: 20th March 2024

20th March 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Southern Gothic with an all-star cast, this is also the return to one of the more venerable series in games. Pick a hero, ready your weapons and fight your way through horrible haunted environments. Fingers crossed for this one.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Release date: 22nd March 2024

22nd March 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Capcom's party-based action RPG series is back. It's bigger, it's got more monsters, and apparently - according to Ian, who's played it - Dragon's Dogma 2 is still as rough and ready as ever. But also: as entertaining as ever too.

Princess Peach: Showtime

Release date: 22nd March 2024

22nd March 2024 Platforms: Switch

Princess Peach hops through different identities and genres in this fascinating looking game set within a series of different stage plays. It's just the kind of cheerful oddity you'd expect as the Switch bows out itself.

Synergy

Release date: Q1 2024

Q1 2024 Platforms: PC

Another looker, Synergy applies a lovely pastel palette and Moebius' scratchy comic book lines to the city-builder genre, but what caught our eye here is the emphasis on understanding your environment. You'll need to scan plantlife and adapt as you look to protect your citizens on a hostile planet.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Release date: Q1 2024

Q1 2024 Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Surely one of the most widely anticipated games on this list, Stalker 2 is the follow-up to the cult classic, from Ukrainian developer GSC Game World. Victim of Russian hacks, studio fires, more Russian cyberattacks, a staff going to war, and some good old fashioned development hell, there's a heck of a story to this game. It's worth giving Bertie's wonderful feature a read on the American originally sent to save Stalker.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley

Release date: Q1 2024

Q1 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X/S

You had us at Moomins, frankly. This is a musical puzzley adventure for the whole family apparently, though the mention of stealth sections is a little concerning. Here's what we thought of a recent Snufkin demo.

Hyper Light Breaker

Release date: Early Access in early 2024

Early Access in early 2024 Platforms: PC

This is the fully 3D rogue-lite follow up to the acclaimed 2016 game Hyper Light Drifter, and it's one we've been waiting on for a while. Early Access is now pinned to begin early this year, at which point we'll get to see what 3D and co-op bring to the idea.

Europa

Release date: 16th April 2024

16th April 2024 Platforms: PC (consoles TBC)

For some, you need only get halfway through "Ghibl-" before a game gets added to the wishlist, but this one does have some pedigree, coming from the world art director of Overwatch 2, Helder Pinto, and new studio Novadust Entertainment. Described as a "peaceful game of adventure, exploration and meditation," this one looks to be all about movement and atmosphere. From trailers alone, it looks like one of the most successful adoptions of that wistful animation style since the first Ni No Kuni.

Manor Lords

Release date: 26th April 2024

26th April 2024 Platforms: PC (Early Access), Xbox consoles "coming soon"

Mediaeval city-building, Total War-style tactical battles, and "complex economic simulation" combine to give off some strong Mount and Blade vibes here. Or maybe Banished, or really a few of these all mashed together. It has us interested, and by the looks of things a large chunk of Steam's user base is too.

Still Wakes the Deep

Release date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S (Game Pass)

Still Wakes the Deep is the perfect TikTok game in many ways. It's horror, it has a distinct backrooms aesthetic, and it's set on an old oil rig where things are going mysteriously awry. Even without a story or set-pieces this would be a wonderful place to poke around in. Cannot wait.

Harold Halibut

Release date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S (Game Pass), PS4, PS5

Using genuine, Aardman-style stop-motion sculptures for animation, Harold Halibut looks utterly extraordinary. In fact we just booted up the official site to have a quick read up on it and were greeted by a quote from Elijah Wood saying "Holy shit, this looks extraordinary!", so there you have it. It's a narrative game about life on a spaceship stuck under the ocean, and just look at it. Tactile, intimate, sumptuously lit. We can't wait to play it.

Farthest Frontier

Release date: Out in Early Access now, 1.0 release early 2024

Out in Early Access now, 1.0 release early 2024 Platforms: PC

Bertie was impressed with Farthest Frontier when he played it in 2022. It's a city-building game that's about striking out on the American frontiers and taming a wilderness to make a new home. What makes it different is that it's very zoomed in. It's about individuals and slow progression. And after a year-and-a-half in Early Access, it's nearly ready to emerge in full.

Animal Well

Release date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch

2024's Spelunky? Animal Well is possibly far stranger than that, an ingenious and atmospheric game of exploration and discovery, that promises to be riddled with weird secrets.

Dustborn

Release date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One

A road trip across a near-future America is the setting for this story-driven action-adventure. The big gimmick here is that words have power, allowing you to change the course of the story but also smack people around in battle.

Flock

Release date: Spring 2024

Spring 2024 Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

Flock is the next game from Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg, the team behind Hohokum, I Am Dead, and Wilmot's Warehouse. A multiplayer co-op game about, it says here, "the joy of flight and collecting adorable flying creatures with your friends" - what a delight. Be sure to read Victoria's wonderful interview with Flock's Richard Hogg himself.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape

Release date: 4th June 2024

4th June 2024 Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Despite a subtitle sounding like some kind of horror adaptation of Sesame Street, this is surely the most exciting Destiny 2 expansion since, well, probably the time Destiny 2 came out. This is because it's about gigantic space triangles (we're going to assume the final shape is "triangle" off the back of this), which will presumably interact with Destiny's first shape, Big Circle.

Path of Exile 2

Release date: closed beta testing begins 7th June

closed beta testing begins 7th June Platforms: PC

The story of Path of Exile is of a newcomer studio conquering a genre, and now a sequel is on the way - one powered by experience and resources and development time the original game did not have. What Grinding Gear Games has shown so far looks detailed and challenging and deep. This is a studio that knows what it does best, doing what it does best. Expect great things.

Skald: Against the Black Priory

Release date: Q2 2024

Q2 2024 Platforms: PC

Another we've had our eye on for a while, this is a retro-style RPG with some absolutely superlative pixel art, set in a grim dark fantasy world. We might be reaching peak "grim dark fantasy world" quite soon, if we've not already, but there is always room for a special game to come along and blow away any sense of over-exposure. This could well be one.

Hauntii

Release date: Q2 2024

Q2 2024 Platforms: PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5

There should be more games where you get to play as a ghost! In Hauntii you do, as you work through puzzles and light combat with the ability to control animals and the wider world around you. A flash of sandy yellow or neon turquoise against deep black, it looks like a game of remarkable atmosphere.

Naiad

Release date: Q2 2024

Q2 2024 Platforms: PC, Mac, consoles

It's hard to see Naiad in motion and not want to leap in. A game about wild swimming delivered from a top-down perspective and with a gorgeous pastel colour palette, this promises to be the perfect tonic for the frayed tempers of the mid-'20s. Oh, and there are ducks. Sold.

Hades 2

Release date: Early Access Q2 2024

Early Access Q2 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Supergiant's first ever sequel is probably quite a daunting task for the developers - the original is a genuine classic. The solution? Embrace witchcraft. That's a pretty good solution TBH.

Baby Steps

Release date: Summer 2024

Summer 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5

The creators of QWOP and Ape Out come together for this game in which you encounter the terrifying wilderness of the outside world taking one step at a time. Physics and animation combine in this gloriously unsettling game.

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

Release date: Summer 2024

Summer 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4

FF14 heads west with this expansion that offers a new mountain and forest region alongside new jobs, a new level cap, and all sorts of other bits and pieces. Lots to do and, by the looks of it, some lovely sunsets too.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

Release date: Summer 2024

Summer 2024 Platforms: Switch

Luigi's 3DS outing was always a little overlooked, so it's nice to get a chance to revisit its haunted halls and ballrooms. The art style looks like it's handled the platform transition pretty well, and we're kind of excited to give this another spin.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Release date: Summer 2024

Summer 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X

Lies of P turned out well last year, so can another Soulslike tickle our fancy this year? Ian was quite impressed by Flintlock when he played it a couple of years ago, before it slipped off the release schedule, but as ever, more development time cannot hurt. Will this mix of gods and guns still feel fresh in 2024? We shall see.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Release date: 9th September 2024

9th September 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X

Gah, get us this one right now. Take on the role of square-jawed future-fascists once more, and this time mow down thousands of Tyrannids, which look exactly like the Xenomorph but don't say that in front of a lawyer. The combat looks punchy, and there is a bit where a swarm tries to run at you from across a bridge while you desperately hold them off, which immediately kicks any kind of horde-based shooter up a notch in our books.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Release date: Autumn 2024

Autumn 2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Will it, won't it? We've been waiting for Bloodlines 2 for years now, and it seemed to get so close to release before disappearing again in development hell. Now, though, the project has resurfaced in development at The Chinese Room, and appears to be stable and on course for a release this year. How much has changed since we last saw it? We can't wait to find out.

Football Manager 2025

Release date: Late 2024

Late 2024 Platforms: PC, with console and handheld versions expected

Far from just another year for the venerable management series, FM25 has been bigged up by Sports Interactive studio head Miles Jacobson as something of a revolution for the series, as they move to a new engine and rework the entire UI. It's about as big a deal as you can get in the sports sim world, and with FM24 already a brilliant entry we're very excited. (Well mostly it's just Chris, but he's excited enough for everyone).

The Plucky Squire

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series S/X

A game that gets at the purest magic of the medium, The Plucky Squire is an action-adventure in which you step from the pages of a book and carve a heroic path through the domestic world around you. 2D and 3D elements blend ingeniously and it all looks beautiful too. This could be a proper smash.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track

Release date: Early Access 2024

Early Access 2024 Platforms: PC

Chunky and colourful, Unrailed 2 promises to be absolute carnage, as you and a bunch of friends build out a train track while an engine is already chugging along the line. Prepare to fall out with people and swear a lot.

Foolish Mortals

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch

A hand-drawn adventure game in the classic style, Foolish Mortals takes players to the coast of Louisiana in the 1930s for a spooky treasure hunt. And that all sounds kind of great, really.

The Mermaid's Tongue

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One. Demo available on Steam now

Another adventure game, and one that sees the return of Detective Grimoire. Any follow-up to Tangle Tower would be welcome, but one that sees you investigating the murder of the captain of the world's strangest submarine? Hold me.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

It's off to Iceland for the next part of Senua's adventures in what looks to be a graphically stunning new Ninja Theory game.

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One

One of the most intriguing and ingenious games of recent years gets a sequel here - and a sequel that heads to the 1970s, a perfect era for more tales of improbable crime and disgusting murder. Explore the scene, investigate, and piece together your own idea of what happened. This should be fantastic.

Kind Words 2

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, Mac

Kind Words was a game about writing nice, short messages to people anonymously online, and it was all wrapped up in a 'low-fi game to chill to' aesthetic. It was brilliant. And now, there's a sequel. And whereas in Kind Words 1, you were confined to a bedroom, in the sequel, there's a world outside to explore. Games don't get more wholesome than this.

Avowed

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, Xbox Series S/X (Game Pass)

We still haven't really seen what Obsidian can do with Microsoft as its owner - what those extra resources and stability have enabled. We've seen Grounded and Pentiment, but both were small-team projects. Avowed is a big-team project. It's a first-person fantasy RPG that looks a bit like an Elder Scrolls game, at a glance, and it'll be fascinating to see what Obsidian can bring.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One

Digital Eclipse is doing something special with its playable histories series - you only need to look at the Making of Karateka to see that. Whose work could it feature next after the legendary Jordan Mechner (and father)? None other than Llamasoft's Jeff Minter, creator of Tempest, Attack of the Mutant Space Camels, last year's Akka Arrh and so many more.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles

Release date: already in Early Access; full release in 2024

already in Early Access; full release in 2024 Platforms: PC, with PlayStation and Xbox versions scheduled for 2024

The Falconeer still burns bright in our memory. It was a one-person project - an aerial combat game about riding around on giant falcons across a stormy archipelago. And at the core of its appeal was the distinct setting - the moodiness of it, the sorrow of it. For this follow-up, creator Tomas Sala is reusing the setting, but the gameplay has completely changed. Now, it's a freeform city-builder with an emphasis on expression. Build what you want out there and shape it as you will, and then see what happens. It's out in Early Access already but the full release will happen this year - see our interview with Sala for some utter gems.

Thank Goodness You're Here

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Switch

Thank Goodness You're Here is more Northern than a flat cap and a cuppa, wrote Ed when the game was announced last summer. It's a game drawn in a striking 90s Beano comic way, that has you arrive in a Northern English town as a travelling salesman, taking on increasingly odd jobs. One of the quirkier releases of the year.

Little Nightmares 3

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One

This will be the first game in the series not developed by creator Tarsier; development has instead been handed to Dark Pictures team Supermassive. Will it make much of a difference? We'll have to wait and see.

Star Wars Outlaws

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Set within the original trilogy's timespan, this is an open-world adventure across a galaxy far, far away. More importantly, it chooses perhaps the richest lens to view that galaxy: you're a scoundrel!

Thrasher

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, "consoles" and VR

A spiritual follow-up to the glorious Thumper, from the same composer and director, Thrasher looks like a [head-]banger. We're big into games that make you sit back and do the Neo-voice "woah" here, although for some of us that might be replaced with an expletive of choice. If the blurb includes the phrase "mind-melting cosmic racer" in it, you can always count us in.

Arco

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC

Made by just four people, including a wonderful pixel artist known as Franek who we follow for nice pretty creations on X/Twitter, Arco is an action RPG with, yes, glorious pixel art, but also a branching story, a seemingly South American inspired location and rebel-bandit protagonist (complete with poncho and llama), and an intriguing "simultaneous turn-based" combat system. It looks ace.

33 Immortals

Release date: 2024 (Early Access)

2024 (Early Access) Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S (Game Pass)

33 Immortals almost stole the show at Xbox's big summer showcase last year. A "lean" distillation of the MMO raid experience, it's about taking on bosses in 33-player co-op, which is a fantastic idea in theory that we're deeply interested in trying in practice.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X/S

Oh, swoon. A deeply - and we use this word sparingly - charming proposition, Dungeons of Hinterberg has you pootling about an Austrian alpine village part of the time, before swanning off to a nearby dungeon for a bit of light combat and puzzle solving for the rest. Gameplay switches styles quite drastically from one dungeon to the next - you might be snowboarding through one, or playing a top-down game in another - but the magic here is all in the character, which is quirky and jovial and just desperately European.

Horses

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: TBC

Horses is a deeply surreal-looking black-and-white horror from solo developer Andrea Lucco Borlera. It looks brilliant and bizarre, and crucially it's being published by Santa Ragione, the Italian boutique publisher of the exceptional Milky Way Prince - The Vampire Star, Mediterranea Inferno, and Saturnalia. If you like art house cinema and strongly considered buying yourself an Aeropress in the Boxing Day sales, this one's for you.

Summerhouse

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC

A small-scale building game about assembling peaceful, enchanting little houses, Summerhouse looks like 2024's premier chillout game. It's from Friedmann, a solo developer who's worked on some gems, including Islanders and Pizza Possum. Very much in pole position for Nicest Vibe award at the end of the year.

Despelote

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS5

Another from a tiny crew of independent developers, Despelote is a narrative adventure about childhood, via playing football in the streets of Ecuador. The perfect accompaniment to your retro kit collection and subscription to Mundial, it looks like a gem of a coming-of-age story. Published by the people at Panic (Firewatch, Untitled Goose Game, Nour), who know their stuff.

Neva

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch

From the team behind Gris, Neva is another artful game about Big Themes, following a protagonist and her wolf companion through a dying world. The artwork is glorious as you'd expect - prepare for the full breadth of the rainbow.

Paper Trail

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC (Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, mobile all TBC)

Nominated for a bundle of awards, Paper Trail's a narrative puzzler that has you navigating the world by tearing and folding it over itself, revealing a quite miraculous spin on perspective. It seems clever, elegant, richly colourful and wonderfully simple all at once.

1000X Resist

Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: PC

A far-future sci-fi about a group of androids (replicants? Clones?) living alongside the last surviving human, called the All Mother. Likely to fall just to one side of the fine line between tropey and inspired, 1000X Resist is channelling a bit of Blade Runner 2049 in its tale of deception and post-disaster mystery, and we're certainly curious. Helps that it comes from Citizen Sleeper publisher Fellow Traveller, too.

Games which probably won't come out in 2024 but you never know

What else? On the blockbuster front, the bigguns are Marvel's Wolverine and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the latter of which we'll definitely hear more about this summer, and the former probably the same. But it'd be a minor surprise if they landed this year. An even bigger surprise would be The Sims 5, which sounds like it's still a little way off.

Metroid Prime 4, we'd purely speculate, would make a prime candidate for the Switch 2 we confirmed to be demoing behind closed doors at Gamescom last summer, but there's no news on any date for it yet - the last we heard was a minor tease of Prime 4 in early 2022.

On the indie front, there are a few more we have our eyes on. The Seagull is an intriguing, noiry-looking narrative marked as "coming soon", as is Dreamsettler, which goes hard on the late 90s PC aesthetic - understandably so, as it's the followup from the developers of Hypnospace Outlaw.

Citizen Sleeper 2 is still TBC, but we adored the first here at Eurogamer and have fingers crossed for this sequel not being too far away. And lastly, Nirvana Noir: a successor to Genesis Noir that looks to be equally cosmic, but now in beautiful technicolour.