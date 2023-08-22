Thank Goodness You're Here is more Northern than a flat cap and a cuppa

New indie "slapformer" Thank Goodness You're Here was announced at tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live and promises to have players spitting out their tea.

The game is an ode to the hometown in Northern England of its creators Will Todd and James Carbutt who comprise developer Coal Supper. It follows their first game The Good Time Garden, inspired by 90s kids TV and The Beano comic.

"With our first game, we basically followed our noses as far as a shoestring budget and our spare time would allow - so it's been an amazing opportunity to run down that rabbit hole with Panic behind us, and we're excited to show the world what we've found at the bottom," said Coal Supper.

Thank Goodness You're Here! - Reveal Trailer

The game will be published by Panic, with more details to come at its Panic Games Showcase on 29th August.

"Coal Supper cold call emailed us a couple years ago, and we've rarely been so immediately smitten with a pitch," said Nick Suttner, Panic's head of publishing. "We played The Good Time Garden just to be sure, and quickly confirmed that we were all in on seeing what these perverse geniuses would do with the support to make their first full-scale console game. And we’re oozing with excitement to share it with the world!"

Thank Goodness You're Here will see players arriving at a bizarre Northern English town as a travelling salesman, where the locals give out increasingly odd jobs. "The town's colourful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres," reads the press release.

What's more, it's set to have an original story based on traditional Yorkshire folkore and authentic regional dialects. By gum!

Thank Goodness You're Here will release on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PC in 2024.