Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is done and dusted for another year, but it's certainly kicked off this year's Gamescom with a bang - and we've got all the news, trailers and announcements right here in one handy summary. Whether you missed the show itself or just want a handy reminder of everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live this year, read on below.

Of course, alongside the main show, this year's ONL also had a 30-minute pre-show that was stuffed with announcements as well, which we'll quickly run through here before getting into the detail of the main show announcements below. Here, we got new trailers for Dave the Diver's latest crossovers, spooky co-op adventure Begone Beast and construction sim Roadcraft, alongside Italian Soulslike Enotria: The Last Song, Cairn (that shouty, but lovely looking climbing game from Summer Game Fest), life sim Inzoi from PUBG publishers Krafton, as well as a Terry showcase for Street Fighter 6.

There were also new game announcements in the pre-show in the form of Sniper Elite Resistance (coming 2025), the Donkey Kong-esque platformer Nikoderiko: The Magical World (with music from David Wise, no less), "first person farming horror allegory" We Harvest Shadows, the also quite spooky-looking Aila, a tease for the sequel to Journey to the Savage Planet (aptly named Revenge of the Savage Planet), action RPG Tribe Nine from the creators of Danganronpa, and the Lashana Lynch-led Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game.

And that's not even the half of it! Here's everything else announced in the main show of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.

Borderlands 4

Hot off the back of the incredibly bland Borderlands film, Gamescom Opening Night Live kicked off with a CG trailer tease for Borderlands 4. Not a lot to go on here, but it's coming in 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

A bit more substance this one. Ahead of its release on October 25th, we got a look at the 'Most Wanted' campaign mission of COD Blops 6. Ironically, the start of trailer saw an emphasis on a very different kind of 'shooting' - with a camera, rather than down our ironsights. But there was still plenty of classic shooty shoots toward the end, though, with explosions, ziplines and car chases a go-go. Just mind those quick-time events - wouldn't want to go splat down that lift shaft now, would we?

Goat Simulator Remastered

One of the more baffling trailers of the evening, Goat Simulator Remastered is indeed a thing. It's coming later this year.

Persona 3 Reload DLC

Focusing on a particular boss fight coming to Persona 3 Reload as part of its Episode Aegis DLC, Joker from Persona 5 will be joining the fray here. Coming 10th September, our Ed Nightingale played an early build of this just last week.

Dying Light: The Beast

A brand-new game set in the Dying Light universe, this is another spooky first-person parkour 'em up with zombos, nasty beasties and probably loads more creatures of the night stalking you and your fellow survivors. Geoff also confirmed it will have around 20 hours of stuff to do, and feature a new region in the Dying Light universe. No date yet, but we've got more details here.

Black Myth: Wukong

In case you needed reminding about the biggest game on Steam right now, the 3/5 Black Myth: Wukong got its final launch trailer today.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Another reminder more than an actual reveal, here's another look at Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, which is coming 11th October.

King of Meat

If I was a betting woman, I'd say the elevator pitch for King of Meat probably went something like: "Amazon Games does Fall Guys". Though in actual fact, it's being made by UK studio Glowmade, with Amazon on publishing duties. So maybe "Ex-Media Molecule developers does Fall Guys" is more accurate (though slightly less catchy). In any case, you can certainly see the spirit of Sack Boy is well and truly alive in this chaotic co-op party game. No release date yet, but our Ed has all the details you need right here.

Lynked: Banner of the Spark

A brand-new game announcement from developer Fuzzybot, Lynked is a co-op roguelike hack and slash with cute robots. You play as one of the last humans on the planet, and you must rebuild your home with the help of friendly bots, while defeating the evil ones. Think Monster Hunter, but with fewer cats and more googly-eyed tin cans. It's coming to Steam early access on 22nd October.

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

A brand-new trailer for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage, Don't Nod Montreal's new definitely-not-Life-is-Strange-alike game, this time we got a properly good look at this band of gal pals, and just a hint of the spooky shenanigans they'll be getting up to when its first episode launches on 18th February 2025, and its second arrives a month later on 18th March.

No More Room in Hell 2

If 8-player permadeath co-op scares sounds like your idea of a good night in/out, then have a gander at this trailer for No More Room in Hell 2. The trailer shows off one of the game's new areas in the form of a huge church-like power plant, and promises to let you approach your goal from all angles, according to its Steam page. It's coming to early access sometime this Halloween.

Arc Raiders

The next game from the studio behind The Finals, Arc Raiders is a team shooter that's been a long time coming. And finally, we've got a rough (sort of) release date, and the news that it's no longer going to be free-to-play. It's coming in 2025, with a playtest taking place sometime this autumn.

Infinity Nikki

First revealed at Summer Game Fest, the latest trailer for costume dress-up RPG Infinity Nikki gave us another look at the many adorable creatures you'll be helping out in this fantastical world, and a possibly illegal earworm of a theme tune, too. You can sign up for the closed beta now.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Just in case you needed another reminder that Space Marine 2's Gold and Ultra editions let you play the game early ahead of its September release date, well, there's a trailer for that, too.

Predecessor

Promising to redefine the MOBA shooter genre, Predecessor's 1.0 launch is just around the corner. I mean, literally round the corner, as the full version is available to play right now, for free, as I'm typing these words.

Path of Exile 2

At long last, we have a date for the early access release of Path of Exile 2. After a delay from earlier this year, this free-to-play Diablo-like is coming to early access on 15th November 2024. Huzzah.

Dune Awakening

We got a big look at the hotly anticipated Dune MMO tonight, with this latest trailer giving us a glimpse of its character creator, sandworms, and the deserts of Arrakis. Cue some evocative wailing. You can climb up to vantage points, stake out bases, or use your various gadgetry to take out your enemies from a distance. You'll also be making water from your enemy's blood (but of course) in order to survive, and constructing ornithopters, settlements and more. It's coming to PC in early 2025.

Reanimal

The brand-new game from Tarsier Studios, the creators of Little Nightmares, Reanimal is a new sidescrolling spook-athon that looks, well, very Little Nightmares. You'll be running, dashing, leaping and dodging out the way of big, horrible nasties with your tiny pal in tow, and yep, I'm on board with this already. No date yet, alas, but our Matt Wales has got loads more details right here.

Genshin Impact

A shiny trailer for Genshin Impact's latest Natlan update, this new footage shows off its new region, characters and more in all their colourful and energetic detail. It's also coming to Xbox on 20th November later this year, too.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Now we're talking. Though look away now if you don't like spiders. There's a big horrible one in this latest trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds, but hey, at least you're slicing and dicing it with your honking great swords. Take that, evil spider. We also got a glimpse of the settlement you'll be holding up in, as well as a thundering great dragon lad enemy. Still no date other than 2025, but at least we got a glimpse of some succulent monster meat chops. Sooooo tasty!

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

While the ONL trailer for Fatal Fury: City of Wolves focused on the new look of fan favourite Mai Shiranui, developer SNK also revealed a much more thorough 'official trailer' this evening as well, which give us loads more details about this upcoming fighting game compared to the ONL one, so we've embeded that one here instead for your enjoyment. Alongside Mai, there will be 22 characters in City of Wolves, plus five more for those you buy into its DLC season pass. It releases on 24th April 2025.

Mechabreak

Mech fans unite, as the latest trailer for this multiplayer laser fest sure packs a punch. I'm not even sure I can keep up with this one, though the Xbox closed beta arriving on 25th-27th August should help give me a taste of whether this one's for me. Its full release, meanwhile, comes next year in 2025 sometime.

Monument Valley 3

Surprise! Monument Valley is back for a third outing, and yep, I want it already. Made by developer UsTwo Games in collaboration with Netflix, these mind-bending puzzles look every bit as beautiful as its predecessors. The only bad news? It's going to be exclusive to Netflix when it launches on 10th December.

Civilization VII

As promised, we got our first glimpse of Civilization VII tonight, and cor, what a big chunky trailer. We've also got an equally large and chunky preview to go with it, so why not hop over to see what deputy editor Chris Tapsell made of it after spending three hours with an early preview build. It's coming 11th February 2025.

Starfield: Shattered Space

A weirdly sexy reveal for Starfield's new buggy vehicle, the Rev-8, that's coming to the game as part of a free update, as well as a release date drop for its Shattered Space expansion, which arrives on 30th September 2024. Surprisingly soon!

Marvel Rivals

Can't say this latest look at Marvel MOBA Rivals has really made it look any more exciting, but hey, maybe its proper release on 6th December might convince me otherwise. Doubtful, but you never know.

Secret Level

A tease for Amazon's new video game-themed anthology TV show from the creators behind Love and Robots, Secret Level looks to be an almighty mash-up of almost every big game from the last umpteen years. Will it be good? Or will it be this year's Rebel Moon? We'll find out when it releases on Prime on 11th December later this year.

Age of Mythology Retold

Just another little glimpse at Age of Mythology Retold, reminding you, yet again, that paying extra for the jumbo special edition will get you a week's early access. Or you know, you can just play it day one on Game Pass when it launches worldwide for all on 4th September.

Towerborne

Another quickie, this time for Towerborne's Steam early access release date, which is coming 10th September 2024.

Delta Force Hawk Ops

Ahead of its early access release sometime between October and December later this year, Delta Force Hawk Ops will be bringing all your alternately-themed COD shooty bangs to Steam Next Fest in October.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Touted as our first look at Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's actual gameplay, this sequel to Warhorse Studios' medieval RPG sure looks like more of that medieval RPG from before, doesn't it? Set in 15th century Bohemia once again, this picks up where Deliverance 1 left off, putting you back in the no doubt hole-laden shoes of Henry the blacksmith. We'll find out where his journey takes him next when it launches on 11th February 2025, with a full gameplay premiere coming tomorrow, 21st August.

Zenless Zone Zero

A second outing for Hoyoverse this evening, this trailer gave us a look at Zenless Zone Zero's next update and its new region, New Eridu. And yet not a single Bangboo in sight? Terrible news all round, I say.

Honkai Star Rail

A Hoyoverse double whammy! This time for Honkai Star Rail and its new character, plus a collaboration with Fate Stay Night.

Batman Arkham Shadow

Exclusive to Meta Quest 3, this latest VR outing for the Dark Knight is looking better than ever. Is this the game that will convince me to get a Quest 3? I might cave just to hear that classic Batman goon line, "It's da freakin' BAT!" Can't beat that stuff. Batman Arkham Shadow is coming this October.

Little Nightmares 3

Just in case you didn't get enough spooky platforming action earlier with Reanimal, tonight's ONL also gave us a new trailer for Little Nightmares 3, which is being made by Supermassive Games (whose new Dark Pictures game Directive 8020 also got a showing in the pre-show). Still no release date for this one, alas, but I'm very much here for more Little Nightmares when it's ready.

Herdling

Herdling, the new game from the creators of Far: Lone Sails, is, yep, you guessed it, a game about herding big fluffy yak-like creatures across wide open landscapes. While part of me is just a teeny bit sad that we're not getting more Far this time round, I mean, look at those yaks. They're adorable. And even though you're not running around a giant boat-submarine-train, those landscapes sure do look very Far-esque. I'm into it. Herdling is coming in 2025.

Masters of Albion

Peter Molyneux has returned from the mists to announce his brand-new game, Masters of Albion. After assembling a group of devs who previously worked with him on Fable and Dungeon Keeper, this open world god game has big Black and White energy, albeit with a more customisble bent that lets you design buildings, meals, armour and more. You can also zoom down to possess your townsfolk in third person to fight enemies that come knocking on your castle walls at night yourself if you fancy it, but god mode also looks as though it has some tasty powers to play with too. No release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam to find out more, or read editor-in-chief Tom Phillips' big interview with the Molyneux himself right here.

Squid Game: Unleashed

Netflix sensation Squid Game is getting its own video game adaptation, and as you might imagine, it's a multiplayer action game where you'll need to use your skills and reflexes to survive its deadly gauntlet of traps and puzzle challenges. No release date, but it will hit the Netflix gaming app 'soon'.

Unknown 9: Awakening

It's time to awaken your inner Assassin's Creed again with this latest trailer for Unknown 9, which also (finally) dropped a release date of 18th October 2024, squeaking in just a month ahead of actual Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Arena Breakout Infinite

Already available to play for free in early access, this tactical extraction shooter will be launching in full later this year. It's already got a million registered users to its name, so if you want to give it a go, you'll hopefully find just a couple of people hanging about to play against.

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

A story lore trailer for Diablo IV's brand-new mercenaries, we only got the teeniest of gameplay glimpses here (with most of the trailer taken up with lightly animated art dioramas), but at least there were some good splats and battle shots in there at the end. In case you'd forgotten, Vessel of Hatred is coming on 8th October.

The First Berserker Khazan

A good old fashioned anime-infused hack and slash, this one - though its Steam page very seriously describes it as a "hardcore action RPG", my apologies to Ben "Final Fantasy 16's Clive" Starr and his fine voiceover work there. It's coming early 2025, with a technical closed beta taking place between 11th-20th October this year.

Ara: History Untold

Another reminder trailer for the other historical city building god game coming out this year, Ara: History Untold is coming on 24th September - just a little while away now.

Dark and Darker Mobile

Steam hit Dark and Darker is coming to mobile, and pre-registrations are available now if you want to see how this fantasy first person hack and slash translates to on the go dungeon crawling.

Floatopia

It was really only a matter of time before someone finally attempted to bottle that Animal Crossing magic into a cutesy life sim, and Floatopia sure is making a bid for our Bells and our Turnips - albeit with a more apocalyptic framing and their very own legally distinct Isabelle character. Will it be able to muscle in on Nintendo's turf? We'll find out when it launches in 2025.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

From the mildly ridiculous to the sublime (well, if a heavily Troy Baker-narrated gameplay trailer is your idea of sublime rather than just a pure Indy gameplay trailer), we got a nice hefty look at some in-game action from Indiana and the Great Circle in this latest trailer. And it's shaping up pretty nicely from the looks of things! By why rely on Troy to tell you about Indy? Our Victoria Kennedy has loads more details on the game right here, so why not read up on her thoughts ahead of its newly revealed release date of 9th December 2024 (or Spring 2025 for PS5 players).

Mafia: The Old Country

Closing out this year's Opening Night Live was a teaser for a brand-new Mafia game, though in truth it felt like more of a teaser trailer for Geoff's Game Awards in December, as the trailer closed out with your classic 'more info in December!' messaging. Bit of a short-straw for developer Hangar 13, there, but that's Geoffcom for you.

That's your lot for this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live. What did you make of the announcements? Have a favourite game you're looking forward to? Or was this year's show a bust for the ages? Let us know in the comments.