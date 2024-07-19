Splatoon 3 reveals climactic Grand Festival event, new amiibo

Nintendo has announced plans for a big September in-game event for Splatoon 3, accompanied by the launch of new amiibo figurines.

Fans say this autumn's Grand Festival will likely mark the end of new content for the paint-based shooter threequel, akin to Splatoon 2's Final Fest - though the possibility of other, returning Splatfests remains.

Nintendo will launch four new amiibo figures on 4th September, divided into two specific packs: the Side Order Set featuring Pearl and Marina, as well as the Alterna Set featuring favourites Callie and Marie.

Splatoon 3's Grand Festival is set to run from 13th to 16th September, and feature a new hub area. The Squid Sisters, Off the Hook and Deep Cut will all feature, and the theme will be Past vs Present vs Future.

Two new #amiibo sets launch on September 5th to commemorate #Splatoon3's #GrandFestival!



👉 Side Order Set (Pearl & Marina)

👉 Alterna Set (Callie & Marie)



Stay tuned for more deets! pic.twitter.com/Z3zy7x2f8T — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) July 19, 2024

Which option will you pick? And how will the results play out in Splatoon's future? Fans of Nintendo's messy shooter and its inky inhabitants will just have to wait and see.

A Splatoon 4 seems inevitable, though it may be some time before Nintendo is ready to make that announcement. The company has a final array of games for Switch scheduled to arrive over the rear of this year, before it turns its attention to Switch 2 in 2025.

Fancy spending more on Switch 1 in the meantime? You can purchase a new Joy-Con charging stand beginning in October.