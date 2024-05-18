Stardew creator won't rush Haunted Chocolatier: "better to have a good delayed game than a bad game on time"

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone says he's "not too concerned with the pressure" of releasing Haunted Chocolatier, saying, "it's better to have a delayed game that's actually good than a bad game that's on time".

In an interview about his plans for Stardew Valley's following its recent 1.6 update, Barone said that he doesn't feel pressured to create a follow-up game, stating: "It's a game that I'm deciding to make. I don't need to make it".

"[Fan expectation] definitely puts pressure on me," Barone told Aftermath. "But it's better to have a delayed game that's actually good than a bad game that's on time. When it's ready, that's when I'll release it. I'm not too concerned with the pressure. I don't feel like I owe anyone anything when it comes to Haunted Chocolatier. It's a game that I'm deciding to make. I don't need to make it.

"Before making Stardew Valley, I spent all day hunched over the computer," Barone added. "I still spend all day hunched over the computer... My goal in life isn't about making money. I want to create things and share them with the world. That's what it's all about. That's what I'm doing. That's what I will do, regardless of any other circumstances, as long as I can financially support myself to be able to do that. If I couldn't, I would get a job and spend my free time creating stuff to try to get back to doing that."

Last October, Barone celebrated one million followers by sharing four previously unseen screenshots of Haunted Chocolatier.

Shared on X, formerly Twitter, the four screenshots show some new areas: an interior home and shop, a vivid forest, a mermaid fountain in (presumably) the town square, and a creepy library with a peering skeleton.

That forest screenshot also shows the character shooting at a leafy creature with a bow and arrow, suggestive of the increased combat focus compared with Stardew.