Stardew Valley creator shares new screenshots of Haunted Chocolatier

A malteaser of what's to come.

Haunted Chocolatier screenshot of player character shooting leafy creature with bow and arrow
Image credit: Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone, the creator of beloved farming sim Stardew Valley, has celebrated one million followers by sharing four new screenshots of forthcoming next game Haunted Chocolatier.

Shared on X, formerly Twitter, the four screenshots show some new areas: an interior home and shop, a vivid forest, a mermaid fountain in (presumably) the town square, and a creepy library with a peering skeleton.

That forest screenshot also shows the character shooting at a leafy creature with a bow and arrow, suggestive of the increased combat focus compared with Stardew.

Indeed, Barone has previously stated the game will include boss battles.

Just last month Barone shared another new screenshot of Haunted Chocolatier including an old man with a long white beard resting in bed. Fans speculated this could be the same grandpa as in Stardew, perhaps linking the two games together.

Earlier in the year, however, Barone said he was pausing development to focus on the next update to Stardew. He's now listed what's in update 1.6, including new late-game content, a new major festival, 100+ new lines of dialogue, a new farm type, and plenty more. Its release, though, is still unknown.

The same can be said for Haunted Chocolatier - it's unclear when it will be released, but each new drop of screenshots has fans desperate to see more.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

