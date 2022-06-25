Stardew Valley patch 1.6 is on the way

A new Stardew Valley patch is on the way.

Whilst it's "mostly a modding-focused update", creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone says there "will be some new content", but advised players to temper expectations, as it "won't be huge".

Asked if his follow-up game, Haunted Chocolatier, will have references to the wholesome farming sim, Barone said that there would be, but said he didn't know "how deep the connection will be" as he's keen for his upcoming title to "have its own identity".

1) 1.6, yes. But it's mostly a modding-focused update (makes modders lives easier). There will be some new content but it won't be huge. 1.7? Who knows.

2) Yes, but I haven't decided how deep the connection will be exactly. I want Haunted Chocolatier to have its own identity — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) June 23, 2022

Barone wouldn't be drawn on whether or not a 1.7 update would ever come to Stardew Valley, though.

Stardew Valley has now sold over 20 million copies. That means the farming simulator has doubled its 10 million sales since January 2020, and sold five million copies since September 2021 alone.

