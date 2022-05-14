Stardew Valley has now sold over 20 million copies.

That means the wholesome farming simulator has doubled its 10 million sales since January 2020, and sold five million copies since September 2021 alone.

"The 20 million copies milestone is really amazing," Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone said in an email to PC Gamer. "I can't believe the game has reached this level.

"The average daily sales of Stardew Valley are higher today than at any point," he added. "I'm not exactly sure why that is. My hope is that the game is just continuing to spread via word of mouth, and the more people that are playing it, the more people will share the game with their friends. Regardless, I'm very happy that Stardew Valley is still so popular."

Interestingly, Barone confirmed that the jump in sales also comes down to a "more accurate count this time around", as he'd undercounted to "err on the side" of caution back in September.

"The old 15 million number was an undercount, because I didn't have complete information and wanted to err on the side of being too low. With the full move to self-publishing this year, I was able to do a more thorough sales count."

