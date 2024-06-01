This Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom stunning CD boxset is £230

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's stunning soundtrack is now available to buy as a custom CD boxset.

Comprising of over 300 tracks across nine CDs that run for 11 hours, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Original Soundtrack is set to release on 12th July (in the UK at least – other territories will vary) for a formidable £230.

"A total of 344 songs on 9 CDs, including songs from the game and songs used in trailers," explains the item description. "The total recording time is approximately 11 hours.

This edition includes "a three-sided luxury box with tall size digipak" and "a sword-shaped USB, which contains high-resolution and 5.1-channel sound sources, allowing you to experience the magnificent game world in greater depth and higher definition".

Image credit: Amazon

Each disc includes markings familiar to anyone who's spent time with the game, and comes in a hefty box to keep the CDs safe. However, the Master Sword USB that contains digital copies of the tracks is likely to be the main draw for most fans.

If you don't have a spare £200 hanging around, you can still enjoy the soundtrack on popular streaming services like Spotify.

Sony also recently added the soundtracks for games like Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, Wild Arms, and PoPoLoCrois to Spotify and other streaming platforms, joining other free-to-stream OSTs for games like Bloodborne, Destiny, Elden Ring, Silent Hill, and Final Fantasy.

"For Breath of the Wild, Nintendo lightened the soundtrack even as it brushed away the heavily telegraphed optional activities that fill most open worlds, reducing the musical component to a troupe of travelling performers who seem as lost in this landscape as you are," Eurogamer contributor, Edwin, wrote in his fantastic feature, Can Tears of the Kingdom match the sly genius of Breath of the Wild's music?

"Sometimes the piano feels like it's trying to play you, in multiple senses. It wants you to feel pleasantly lost in a world whose smiling desolation is always bringing you to a halt, mesmerised, even as every curve of the road throws up some gently magnetic object of interest. Other times, it sounds like it's reacting to your movements, swept along behind as you race for the next landmark, or knocked askew as you slide off the critical path to investigate a cracked rockface. One of the great surprises of Breath of the Wild, for me, was learning that while the soundtrack is layered and dynamic - it has escalating tiers of combat music, for instance - the piano isn't fully context-sensitive."