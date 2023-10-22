If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony has just dropped another batch of brilliant game soundtracks onto Spotify

Fresh drops include the official OSTs for Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, and Wild Arms.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Good news, video game music fans – Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has dropped a fresh batch of video game soundtracks onto streaming platform Spotify.

As spotted by AniPlaylist, Sony has added the soundtracks for games like Gravity Rush, Shadow of the Colossus, Wild Arms, and PoPoLoCrois, expanding the SIE Sound Team's discography that already boasts free-to-stream soundtracks for games like Bloodborne and The Last Guardian.

Let's play Shadow of the Colossus - Late to the Party.

For now, it seems as though these soundtracks have only been added to Spotify and are not currently coming up on Apple Music and other music streaming platforms, but we'll let you know if and when that changes.

This is just the latest batch of OSTs to hit Spotify, with some of gaming's greatest soundtracks – including Destiny, Elden Ring, Silent Hill, and Final Fantasy – already available online on most streaming services.

In fact, for the latter, Remedy Games audio designer Sam Hughes has created a monster Spotify playlist with every single song available - that's 2710 songs, or 135 hours - if you have five or so days to fill with the best music video games can offer.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments