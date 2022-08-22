PlayStation is planning to adapt the excellent Gravity Rush into a movie, it has been reported.

Deadline states that the Japan Studio title is the latest to be added to a long, long line of projects in the works at PlayStation Productions.

So far, director Anna Mastro (who helmed Disney+ series Secret Society of Second Born Royals) and script writer Emily Jerome (Panopticon) are attached.

Watch on YouTube Eurogamer Newscast: What does Embracer's Lord of the Rings buyout mean for Middle-earth games?

It's nice to know Sony hasn't forgotten Gravity Rush, which despite getting strong reviews and a solid sequel, seemed likely to remain dormant following the disbanding of its Project Siren team at the now-shuttered Japan Studio.

PlayStation has a plethora of film and TV show adaptations in the works - with nearly all of its biggest franchises now slated to appear at some point.

There's a Ghost of Tsushima movie in the works, as well as a Gran Tusimo film. There will also be a live-action television series adapting destruction racer Twisted Metal, set to star Anthony Mackie.

Over the weekend, we heard Days Gone would also be getting a movie.

We also got a brief first look at footage from HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV series.

And, of course, PlayStation already launched its Tom Holland-starring version of Uncharted. Anyone for a sequel?