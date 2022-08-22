First footage of HBO's The Last of Us TV adaptation released

We now have our first look at HBO's upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us.

Shared as part of a collection of teasers for the service's new season, this clip was brief but enticing. It comes with the obligatory dramatic music as it shows us snippets of Pedro Pascal's Joel running through the streets with someone who I won't name to avoid spoilers, Bella Ramsay as Ellie and Nick Offerman as Bill. While we don't see any of the series' infected enemies, we do get a brief snap of some fungal like spores on a wall, hinting at the devastation the world is in.

The entire HBO clip, which can be seen below, also gives us small teasers for shows such as The Idol, Doom Patrol and Pennyworth. However, if you want to jump straight to The Last of Us, that begins at around the 1:43 mark.

Watch on YouTube This will give you spores for thought.

Prior to this footage, we had been party to a few leaks from the show's set, giving us a look at Pascal and Ramsay in their roles.

In addition to these shots, we also got a preview of the series' Sam and Henry on set. At this time, their actors were still unknown, however it was recently revealed Henry will be played by Lamar Johnson, while his younger brother Sam will be played by Keivonn Woodard. Along with this announcement, we also got a few ideas at the changes HBO has made to the original story.

We are yet to be given an exact date for the show's release, but it is still slated for sometime next year. Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has teased fans that they "ain't seen nothing yet", while current rumours suggest we will be getting a full reveal for the show as part of The Last of Us day next month.

You ain't seen nothing yet. — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) August 21, 2022

While we wait for more news, however, here are a couple of shots comparing the characters from the show to their game counterparts.

Remake VS HBO Show Comparison!#TheLastofUsPartI #TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/CH1g0t2EVR — Speclizer (@Speclizer_) August 21, 2022

Nick Offerman is Bill - The Last of Us 🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/e5keT1WaSq — The Last of Us HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) August 22, 2022

How do you think it is looking so far?