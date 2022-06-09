Here's our best look yet at The Last of Us TV series' Ellie and Joel

Here's our best look yet at The Last of Us TV series' Ellie and JoelClicker to read more.
While official photos from the set of HBO's upcoming The Last of Us adaptation have been thin on the ground, the internet is always watching.
Today, we have been given a closer look at Bella Ramsay as Ellie and Pedro Pascal as Joel on set, and it is actually pretty heartwarming.
As shown in the tweet below, the two can be seen resting their weary heads on each other as production on the show goes on around them.
It is a touching moment to have been caught on camera, and as a big fan of the games I love to see that the actors clearly have a close bond with each other, much like Ellie and Joel do in the games. Hopefully, that connection will be evident when the show releases (which is due to be some time next year).
We also have a new clip, likely taken around the same time as the above photo judging by the clothing, that shows Ellie and Joel making their way through the derelict world of The Last of Us.
Last month, some leaked footage from the show's set appeared to confirm that we will be seeing more of the original game's backstory when it airs.
It showed military forces moving through the city streets, as red flares went off from the nearby buildings and celebratory gunfire could be seen and heard.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, more leaked photos gave us our first look at supporting characters Sam and Henry. Along with these pictures, a short clip also showed Sam and Henry, along with Ellie and Joel, furtively crossing the road before taking shelter in a nearby building.
