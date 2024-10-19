Digital Foundry posts more The Last of Us Part 2 PS4 Pro capture

Earlier this month, Digital Foundry had the opportunity to go hands-on with PlayStation 5 Pro at Sony's London office, walking away with high quality capture from The Last of Us Part 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. You've already seen our analysis pieces on how each of those games compares on Pro against the standard model, along with a breakdown of PSSR upscaling quality up against DLSS and FSR. However, one piece of feedback we received loud and clear was the demand just to see more of the games running, without any of our customary head-to-head comparisons.

All of which leads us to this Eurogamer news post, where we deliver just that - starting with Naughty Dog's PS5 Pro PSSR upgrade for The Last of Us Part 2. If you recall, the Pro enhancements here are all about upscaling with the simple TAA upscale swapped out for Sony's brand new machine learning-based counterpart. The base resolution of 1440p remains unchanged from the standard PS5, but PSSR offers substantial image quality improvements - as you may pick up on with this more extended video edit that focuses much more on the overall presentation.

The Last Of Us Part 2: 4K 60FPS Gameplay on PS5 Pro The Last of Us Part 2 - the video in question that justifies the existence of this news story.Watch on YouTube

In addition to the capture, you'll get to hear myself and Oliver Mackenzie recap our overall impressions (both of us have played the Pro version at this point), plus there's more general discussion about the opportunities we've had with the game and with the Pro in general.

Typically, DF Clips aims to cut down our lengthy DF Direct weekly show into its component modules for easier consumption, but we also post exclusive content from time to time and with a lot of PS5 Pro capture now in our possession - and often not ending up on the main channel at all - it's a good home for a bit of bonus material, so please do consider subscribing!

We'll be providing new material on Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart next and we'll also be publishing unabridged Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content with commentary from Oliver and John Linneman (again, both have played it)... so do look out for that in due course.