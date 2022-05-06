Leaked The Last of Us TV show footage reveals more potential backstory

More footage from the set of HBO's upcoming The Last of Us TV adaption has come to light, and it appears to confirm that we will be seeing more of the original game's backstory when it airs.

The footage in question was shot in downtown Calgary and shows Military forces moving through the city's streets.

As the trucks make their way through, red flares go off from the nearby buildings and celebratory gunfire can be seen and heard. The extras making up the crowds on these streets appear to be shouting "Freedom!" and "Fuck FEDRA!".

You can check out the footage for yourself below.

🚨 HBO filming scenes for #TheLastofUs.



They scream "Freedom!" and "F*ck Fedra!" pic.twitter.com/iYBF2wdCHI — The Last of Us TV (@TheLastofUsTV) May 5, 2022

The footage shown suggests this scene will depict the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone before the events of The Last of Us, around the time the Hunters (a group of hostile survivors) overthrew FEDRA (the QZ's original ruling faction) and ultimately took control of the zone. Please do note, however, this is just my theory.

Another leaked clip from the set also shows Bella Ramsey as Ellie squeezing her way into a small gap, before making her way round and opening up a door for Pedro Pascal's Joel to make his way through. This is just like a scene from the original game, as you can see below.

tv series x game@Crackmacs pic.twitter.com/YOIcQYGt78 — The Last of Us TV (@TheLastofUsTV) May 1, 2022

Last, but certainly not least, TheLastOfUsTV has also shared a soundbite of Jeffery Pierce talking about his new character, Perry.

"Perry is brand new, and part of a brand-new branch that has huge implications for things that did occur in the game," says Pierce. "And, so, that's exciting, because it will unveil things that attach to the game and you'll be like 'Oh s**t! That all makes even more sense now!'"

Jeffrey Pierce talking about the importance of rebel Perry. His new character in #HBOMax #TheLastofUs pic.twitter.com/vOOPrAo7gS — The Last of Us TV (@TheLastofUsTV) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier this year, leaked photos from the set gave us our first look at supporting characters Sam and Henry. Along with these pictures, a short clip also showed Sam and Henry, along with Ellie and Joel, furtively crossing the road before taking shelter in a nearby building.

We still don't have an exact release date for The Last of Us, but HBO has revealed that it will likely be coming out some time in 2023.