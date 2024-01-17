If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us showrunner pours cold water on Bill and Frank spin-off

"There won't be more."

No, sorry, there won't be a Bill and Frank TV spin-off for The Last of Us after all. Series co-creator Craig Mazin has said the crew is happy with what it accomplished with those characters in the first season, and as such "there won't be more Bill and Frank".

Mazin's comments come after Bill actor Nick Offerman said a The Last of Us spin-off following the two survivors had been pitched to HBO. "I think we pitched a whole mini-series of a prequel of their lives before they met each other," Offerman said, before joking: "It could be a musical. We're not short on ideas. We'll just, we'll see what Craig [Mazin] and Neil [Druckmann] come up with."

Newscast: Is The Last of Us the best video game adaptation ever?

Speaking with Deadline, Mazin reiterated that Offerman was joking with his previous comments, which were made following the actor's Emmy win. "I'm very proud of the episode we did with Bill and Frank," Mazin said, later adding: "We are very happy with what we achieved."

Shooting for the next season of The Last of Us is due to kick off next month. Naughty Dog and HBO made a string of casting announcements for the show's second season last week, including Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Isabela Merced as Dina. They will be joining returning cast members Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

The second season of The Last of Us is due to air in 2025. It will not cover the entirety of the second game, but it will have "a lot more infected" than in the first season.

