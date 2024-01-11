If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Isabela Merced cast as Dina in HBO's The Last of Us adaptation

Give her a round of a-spores.

Dina in The Last of Us Part 2
Image credit: Naughty Dog
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
5 comments

Actress Isabela Merced will play Dina in The Last of Us Season 2.

The show describes Dina's character as "a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit."

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Roguelike No Return Mode Explained: TLOU2 No Return Gameplay PS5.Watch on YouTube

"Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous and instantly lovable," said series co-creators and executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann in a statement following news of Merced's casting.

"You can search forever for an actor who effortlessly embodies all of those things, or you can find Isabela Merced right away. We couldn't be prouder to have her join our family."

Meanwhile, on X, The Last of Us Part 2 studio Naughty Dog said it could not wait to see the actress' portrayal of Dina on the show's release.

Merced, whose acting credits include a lead role in Nickelodeon's 100 Things to Do Before High School, joins Bella Ramsey's Ellie, Pedro Pascal's Joel, Kaitlyn Dever's Abby and Young Mazino's Jesse for the second season of The Last of Us.

Filming for the show's second season is expected to kick off next month in Canada, ahead of a release in 2025.

The first season of The Last of Us recently scooped itself eight Emmy awards, including picture editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects.

In addition, Storm Reid won the award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series and Nick Offerman won the award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. The actors played Ellie's friend Riley and survivor Bill respectively.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Last of Us

PS3

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

PS5

See 2 more

The Last of Us Part I

PS5, PC

The Last of Us Part II

PS4

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Naughty Dog PC PS3 PS4 PS5 Shooter Sony Computer Entertainment Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
See 1 more Story Rich
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments