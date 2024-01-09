The Last of Us casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby for season two

HBO has cast the role of Abby for its second season of The Last of Us.

As previously suspected, Kaitlyn Dever has secured the part. Dever was originally considered for the role of Ellie before the adaptation became a TV show, and the actress had aged out of consideration.

The Booksmart and Dopesick actress will join Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie when filming begins next month. The show's Abby is described as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved."

Sharing the news on social media, Naughty Dog said it was "thrilled" to see Kaitlyn Dever join the cast. "We can't wait to see her journey unfold on TV," it wrote with an accompanying muscle emoji.

Series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin added: "Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material.

"Nothing matters more than talent, and we're thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family" (thanks, THR).

Kaitlyn Dever has joined the cast of the HBO Original series #TheLastofUs for Season 2. @TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/dFnhGsJ1x2 — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 9, 2024

On his social media feed, Druckmann said he was "stoked" to work with Dever again, with the actress previously playing Nate and Elena's daughter Cassie in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

The showrunner also added a hammer and wolf emoji, a nod to Abby's in-game personna (but I will say no more).

The second season of The Last of Us is due to air in 2025. It will not cover the entirety of the second game, but it will have "a lot more infected" than in the first season.