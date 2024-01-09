If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby for season two

Muscle in.

Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Part 2
Image credit: Naughty Dog
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on
7 comments

HBO has cast the role of Abby for its second season of The Last of Us.

As previously suspected, Kaitlyn Dever has secured the part. Dever was originally considered for the role of Ellie before the adaptation became a TV show, and the actress had aged out of consideration.

The Booksmart and Dopesick actress will join Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie when filming begins next month. The show's Abby is described as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved."

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Roguelike No Return Mode Explained: TLOU2 No Return Gameplay PS5.Watch on YouTube

Sharing the news on social media, Naughty Dog said it was "thrilled" to see Kaitlyn Dever join the cast. "We can't wait to see her journey unfold on TV," it wrote with an accompanying muscle emoji.

Series co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin added: "Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material.

"Nothing matters more than talent, and we're thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family" (thanks, THR).

On his social media feed, Druckmann said he was "stoked" to work with Dever again, with the actress previously playing Nate and Elena's daughter Cassie in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

The showrunner also added a hammer and wolf emoji, a nod to Abby's in-game personna (but I will say no more).

The second season of The Last of Us is due to air in 2025. It will not cover the entirety of the second game, but it will have "a lot more infected" than in the first season.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Last of Us

PS3

Awaiting cover image

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

PS5

See 2 more

The Last of Us Part I

PS5, PC

The Last of Us Part II

PS4

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Naughty Dog PC PS3 PS4 PS5 Shooter Sony Computer Entertainment Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
See 1 more Story Rich
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments