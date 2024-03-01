The Last of Us season two cast adds Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle

Four new cast members have been announced for The Last of Us' second season.

As reported by Variety, Danny Ramirez, Tati Gabrielle, Ariela Barer and Spencer Lord have all joined HBO's adaptation. Those who have played The Last of Us Part 2 will recognise their characters as members of the Washington Liberation Front (WLF).

Ramirez, whose previous acting credits include Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will play Manny. The show's description states Manny is "a loyal soldier whose sunny outlook belies the pain of old wounds and a fear that he will fail his friends when they need him most". Barer, meanwhile, will play Mel, described as "a young doctor whose commitment to saving lives is challenged by the realities of war and tribalism".

Rounding out these cast announcements, Lord - who has also starred in Riverdale and Family Law - will play Owen. Owen is described as "a gentle soul trapped in a warrior's body, condemned to fight an enemy he refuses to hate".

Last but not least, Gabrielle will portray Nora, "a military medic struggling to come to terms with the sins of her past".

This won't be Gabrielle's first foray into video game adaptations, with the actress previously starring as Braddock in the Uncharted film. She is also playing Jade in New Line's upcoming film, Mortal Kombat 2.

Tati Gabrielle as Braddock in Uncharted. | Image credit: PlayStation Productions

The actors join Bella Ramsey's Ellie, Pedro Pascal's Joel, Kaitlyn Dever's Abby, Young Mazino's Jesse, and Isabela Merced's Dina for the second season of The Last of Us. Earlier this year, it was also announced that Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara had joined the cast, although her role remains a mystery for now.

The second season of The Last of Us is due to air in 2025. It will not cover the entirety of the second game, but will have "a lot more infected" than in the first season.

As for season one, The Last of Us recently won eight Emmy awards, including for best picture editing, main title design, prosthetic makeup, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects.