The Last of Us TV series casts Beef actor Young Mazino as Jesse

Young Mazino has joined the cast for the second season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation.

The actor, known for his role as Paul Cho in Netflix series Beef, will play Jesse.

In the game, Jesse is a Jackson resident and a friend of Ellie's. The show's description calls Jesse "a pillar of his community who puts everyone else's needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost".

Here's our Aoife with everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Roguelike No Return Mode.

"Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him," said The Last of Us' co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann following the news of Mazino's casting. "We're so lucky to have him, and we can't wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

Meanwhile, developer Naughty Dog said it was "so excited" to see Mazino take on the role of Jesse.

Mazino joins Bella Ramsey's Ellie, Pedro Pascal's Joel and Kaitlyn Dever's Abby for the second season of HBO's award winning show.

Young Mazino has joined the cast of the HBO Original series #TheLastofUs for Season 2. @TheLastofUsHBO pic.twitter.com/C6zQyMVm5o — Max (@StreamOnMax) January 10, 2024

Filming for the second season of The Last of Us is expected to kick off next month in Canada. Unlike the first series, the next season will not cover all of the events of the second game. Rather, they will be split over multiple seasons.

In addition, some of the material which will feature in the upcoming PS5 native version of Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Lost Levels is also planned to appear in the second season of HBO's show.

The Last of Us season two is slated to release in 2025, HBO said last year.

I wonder if we will hear more casting news tomorrow evening? Dina, Owen, Lev or Manny, perhaps?