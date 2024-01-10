If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Last of Us TV series casts Beef actor Young Mazino as Jesse

Clicker for more.

The character of Jesse in The Last of Us Part 2. He is standing in a doorway, with his arm leaning against the frame.
Image credit: Naughty Dog
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Young Mazino has joined the cast for the second season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation.

The actor, known for his role as Paul Cho in Netflix series Beef, will play Jesse.

In the game, Jesse is a Jackson resident and a friend of Ellie's. The show's description calls Jesse "a pillar of his community who puts everyone else's needs before his own, sometimes at terrible cost".

Here's our Aoife with everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Roguelike No Return Mode. Watch on YouTube

"Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him," said The Last of Us' co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann following the news of Mazino's casting. "We're so lucky to have him, and we can't wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

Meanwhile, developer Naughty Dog said it was "so excited" to see Mazino take on the role of Jesse.

Mazino joins Bella Ramsey's Ellie, Pedro Pascal's Joel and Kaitlyn Dever's Abby for the second season of HBO's award winning show.

Filming for the second season of The Last of Us is expected to kick off next month in Canada. Unlike the first series, the next season will not cover all of the events of the second game. Rather, they will be split over multiple seasons.

In addition, some of the material which will feature in the upcoming PS5 native version of Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Lost Levels is also planned to appear in the second season of HBO's show.

The Last of Us season two is slated to release in 2025, HBO said last year.

I wonder if we will hear more casting news tomorrow evening? Dina, Owen, Lev or Manny, perhaps?

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Last of Us

PS3

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

PS5

See 2 more

The Last of Us Part I

PS5, PC

The Last of Us Part II

PS4

Related topics
Action Adventure Blockbuster Naughty Dog PC PS3 PS4 PS5 Shooter Sony Computer Entertainment Sony Computer Entertainment Europe
See 1 more Story Rich
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments