The Last of Us season two now confirmed for 2025 release

The second season of HBO's The Last of Us adaptation will air in 2025, it has now been confirmed.

As part of a new sizzle reel showcasing HBO's upcoming slate of shows and original series, the company shared a little teaser for what fans can expect in 2025. Along with White Lotus and Euphoria, The Last of Us also showed up here.

In a clever little bit of editing, the clips shown for the series show Bella Ramsey's Ellie from season one stating: "We finish what we started." There is also a clicker in there, because of course.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Roguelike No Return Mode Explained: TLOU2 No Return Gameplay PS5.

Filming for The Last of Us' next season is due to start early next year.

During a Night in the Writers Room panel held earlier this month, showrunner and series co-creator Craig Mazin confirmed production for series two will begin on 12th February. There were previously reports that filming was expected to kick off in January, however due to Pedro Pascal's busy schedule, this date had to be shifted a touch.

When the series does air, it will not cover the entirety of events from The Last of Us Part 2. Rather, The Last of Us Part 2's narrative will be spread across multiple seasons, Mazin confirmed earlier this year.

Elsewhere in The Last of Us news, a native PS5 remastered edition of Part 2 is set to release next year. This new edition will include Lost Levels, of which Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann has said could turn up in the show.

This souped-up version of the game will also arrive with new roguelike survival mode No Return. Earlier this week, Naughty Dog revealed the characters we will be able to play as in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's No Return mode, with the line-up including Joel, Lev, Manny and more.

Meanwhile, our Aoife has actually been hands-on with this mode already, and she was left impressed. You can hear more of her impressions on No Return in the video above.