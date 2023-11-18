The Last of Us Part 2 is getting a PlayStation 5 remaster in January

Following a swirl of reports earlier this year suggesting a new version of The Last of Us Part 2 was in the works, Naughty Dog has confirmed a remaster of its survival horror sequel - promising "technological improvements, new modes, and new behind-the-scenes features"- will launch for PlayStation 5 on 19th January 2024.

The Last of Us composer Gustavo Santaolalla made comments about "new editions" of The Last of Us Part 2 in July, a Naughty Dog developer referenced a "remastered" version in October on LinkedIN, and a recent PlayStation databse sighting all but gave the game away. Now, though, it's official, with Naughty Dog sharing the news in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be a native PlayStation 5 version of the 2020 PlayStation 4 original promising variuos visual enhancements, including increased level-of-detail distances, improved shadow quality, improved animation sampling rates, and more. It'll feature two graphics modes - Fidelity and Performance, running at 4K and 1440p upscaled to 4K respectively - as well as an unlocked framerate option for VRR TVs.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered announcement trailer.

There's also talk of improved loading times, support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers via the DualSense wireless controller, plus enhancements to Photo Mode (including unlockable bonus skins for Ellie, Abby, and their weapons) based on the features seen in The Last of Us Part 1. Additionally, Part 2 Remastered will include a number of new accessibility options to complement those in the original, including Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations.

"It all brings the world of Part 2's story to life in richer and smoother detail," claims Naughty Dog in its announcement, "from the snow-swept mountains of Jackson, Wyoming to the rainy cityscape of Seattle, Washington, and should make a first visit or a return trip to the complex journeys of Ellie and Abby all the more engrossing."

Image credit: Naughty Dog/Sony

Beyond the presentational improvements, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered also features a number of new gameplay modes, including an unlockable Speedrun Mode, similar to that seen in The Last of Us Part 1, enabling players to post their best times. There's also a brand-new roguelike survival mode called No Return, featuring randomised encounters. Here, players can "chart their own course on each run, choosing between various stealth and combat encounters...against a range of enemies, with unique twists that can add new, unexpected factors".

No Return offers a host of playable characters, including some playable for the first time in the series, each with their own traits tailored for different playstyles. More characters and skins can be unlocked as players progress and there's a Daily Run global leaderboard challenge.

And finally! The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered includes a new Guitar Free Play mode expanding on the playable guitar segments of the original game. It'll let players perform songs across several in-game locations and as a variety of different characters, using unlockable instruments and audio FX pedals if they so choose.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be available as a $10USD upgrade for anyone that owns the PlayStation 4 version of The Last of Us Part 2 when it launches on 19th January 2024. Additionally, it's getting a standard and "WLF" edition, the latter including a SteelBook display case, four enamel pins, a Washington Liberation Front Patch, and 47 Society of Champions trading cards, including eight holographic ones.