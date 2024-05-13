PlayStation Plus Premium users have another two-hour trial to take a crack at

Sony has added another game to its ongoing trials catalogue over on PlayStation Plus Premium.

Those subscribed to the service's Premium tier are now able to give The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered a whirl. This particular trial offers the chance for users to experience two hours of the game.

Once those two hours are then up, those that wish to continue on with the story will need to fork out the full £44.99.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered's Roguelike No Return Mode ExplainedWatch on YouTube

The Last of Us Part 2 was re-released earlier this year in its Remastered form for PlayStation 5. This second entry in Naughty Dog's series follows Ellie and newcomer Abby as they deal with grief and the bloody cycle of revenge.

In addition to some souped-up visuals and titbits such as its Lost Levels, this launch also came with No Return, an all-new roguelike survival mode. You can hear our video team's thoughts on No Return above.

Meanwhile, if this trial has piqued your curiosity, but you are still on the fence somewhat, be sure to check out Vikki Blake's The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered impressions piece here.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered trial on the PlayStation Store. Image credit: PlayStation/Eurogamer

Away from the video game side of things, filming for the second season of HBO's The Last of Us TV adaptation is currently underway. Joining returning cast members Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Pedro Pascal (Joel) are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, Isabela Merced as Dina, and Tati Gabrielle as Nora. Catherine O'Hara has also joined the cast in an unspecified role, although earlier rumours suggested she will play a character named Gail.

The second season of The Last of Us is due to air in 2025. It will not cover the entirety of the second game, but will have "a lot more infected" than in the first season.