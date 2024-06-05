The Last of Us Part 2 reportedly PC ready, and has been for months

It looks like The Last of Us Part 2 will be one of the next Sony games to make its way to PC.

According to reliable leaker Billbil-kun of Dealabs, development on a PC release of Naughty Dog's sequel is complete. In fact, work on this port was allegedly tied up as of November last year.

Billbil-kun speculated Naughty Dog was refraining from announcing this PC port for now, in order to tie its release in with the second season of HBO's The Last of Us TV adaptation. The show's next series is currently slated to air sometime in 2025, and while it will not cover the entirety of the second game, it would likely bolster sales of any simultaneous release, making this a reasonable assumption.

Naughty Dog has already released its first instalment of The Last of Us on PC, packaging it up with its Left Behind DLC. Meanwhile, it released a remastered and native PlayStation 5 version of The Last of Us Part 2 earlier this year. This Remastered release came with a few extra bells and whistles included, such as its all-new roguelike survival mode No Return and playable Lost Levels.

It would not be surprising to see The Last of Us Part 2 ultimately making its way to PC. Sony has been steadily releasing its once console exclusive games on Steam for several years now, and fellow PlayStation titles such as 2018's God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn have both seen their subsequent games added to the platform, with God of War Ragnarök set to arrive in September.

Perhaps The Last of Us Part 2's PC release is one of the "multiple single-player projects" studio head Neil Druckmann spoke of earlier this week. At this time, he also stated Naughty Dog "will not be The Last of Us studio forever".

Towards the end of last month, PlayStation's Hermen Hulst shed more light on the company's strategy for bringing its games to PC. While the exec said live-service games will be released day and date on PC, the team is remaining more "strategic" with when it brings its single player and narrative driven titles to an additional platform.