The Last of Us season two casts Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role as Isaac

Jeffrey Wright is joining the cast of The Last of Us Season 2.

The actor - who has previously starred in James Bond films including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and No Time to Die - will appear as Isaac, the same character he played in the video game version of The Last of Us Part 2.

I won't give out any spoilers here, but the official show description says Isaac is "the quietly powerful leader of a large militia group who sought liberty but instead has become mired in an endless war against a surprisingly resourceful enemy".

"We're beyond thrilled that Jeffrey Wright is joining the cast," the game's developer Naughty Dog shared on social media platform X.

We're beyond thrilled that Jeffrey Wright is joining the cast of The Last of Us Season 2, reprising his role as Isaac! 🐺 https://t.co/g7tlLBrHWe — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 24, 2024

News of Wright's casting comes after HBO shared a first look at Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie in the second season of The Last of Us' TV adaptation.

The two pictures (which you can see below) don't reveal a huge amount, but Joel does have his hair grown out in a slightly longer style, much as he did in the game. Ellie, meanwhile, is bundled up in cold-weather clothing, perhaps out and about in Jackson. As for the lights behind Joel, they suggest this is from that community event, but we'll have to wait and see.

Image credit: HBO

Image credit: HBO

These official photos follow a series of blurry, unofficial set photos and videos shared over the last few weeks featuring Ramsey's Ellie alongside Isabela Merced's Dina:

NEW photos of Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced filming scenes for SEASON 2.#TLOU pic.twitter.com/VPRw1je0Pc — Look for the Light (@TheLastofUsNews) May 14, 2024

First look at Ellie's backpack in #TheLastofUsHBO Season 2 🚀 pic.twitter.com/PyhMG3Gj7E — Look for the Light (@TheLastofUsNews) May 13, 2024

Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Isabela Merced (Dina), Shimmer and stand-ins preparing to film scenes for #TheLastofUs Season 2 last Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fYi9FD9tmg — Look for the Light (@TheLastofUsNews) May 13, 2024

Filming for the second season of HBO's The Last of Us TV adaptation is underway in Canada. Also joining the cast are Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, and Tati Gabrielle as Nora. Catherine O'Hara has also been confirmed in an unspecified role, although earlier rumours suggested she will play a character named Gail.

The second season of The Last of Us is due to air in 2025. It will not cover the entirety of the second game, but will have "a lot more infected" than in the first season.