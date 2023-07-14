Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

The Last of Us Part 2 composer lets slip new edition is in the pipeline

News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
The Last of us composer Gustavo Santaolalla has suggested that a new version of Part 2 is on the horizon.

In an interview with Spanish site BLENDER, the composer alluded to an updated edition of Part 2, in which players will be able to interact with his character in Jackson.

"In the new editions you can make me play certain themes," Santaolalla said of his banjo-playing cameo in the game (via ResetEra).

However, the composer stopped short of revealing any more details, saying "I can't tell you anything else".

It is unclear which 'edition' Santaolalla could be talking about. While The Last of Us Part 2 launched on PlayStation 4 in 2020, an update was made available for the PS5 soon after the console's release.

The composer could be suggesting a native PlayStation 5 version, or perhaps a PC port of the sequel is on the cards.

Earlier this week, Naughty Dog co-president Evan Wells stated he will be sad not to see the studio's current projects to completion following his retirement, so it now seems likely this Part 2 edition is one such project.

Eurogamer has asked Sony for further comment.

Here's that Gustavo Santaolalla Easter egg in The Last of Us Part 2.

Naughty Dog is currently working on its standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game.

While the studio promised we would hear more about its "ambitious" project sometime this year, in May it was revealed that Naughty Dog had "slowed down" development after Destiny maker Bungie - which has been individually assessing Sony's many live service projects since its was acquired last year - raised concerns about The Last of Us multiplayer's "ability to keep players engaged for a long period of time".

Naughty Dog has said little about what it's working on other than this project, but fans have speculated some mysterious, fantasy inspired artwork found on a wall in the studio's The Last of Us Part 1 might offer clues to its next game.

In addition to this, The Last of Us Part 3 rumours began making rounds again earlier this month, with reports suggesting "major filming" for the series' next instalment could begin as soon as this year.

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

