PlayStation releases digital Jim Ryan bobblehead as nod to his career

PlayStation has released a digital Jim Ryan bobblehead to commemorate the exec's time at the company.

Back in September, Ryan announced he would be retiring from Sony in March, after nearly 30 years with the company.

Now, to honour the occasion, Sony has released a bobblehead collectible in the exec's likeness, which can be obtained through PlayStation Stars (the console's loyalty programme where players can earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities).

Jim Ryan PlayStation Stars bobblehead Jim Ryan PlayStation Stars bobblehead. Video by Eurogamer.

If you fancy grabbing one for yourself, you will need to play through one of the games Ryan "championed" during his time as CEO. Your options are: Gran Turismo 7, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, The Last of Us Part 2, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart or Destiny 2.

"Help us celebrate Jim Ryan's 30 years at PlayStation," the collectible's description reads. "Happy retirement, Jim!"

You can check out how Ryan's bobblehead looks in the video above.

"I've relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I've found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America," Ryan said last year, announcing his retirement.

"I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank [Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida] for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader."

Sony Group Corporation president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki will then become interim CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, alongside his current role at Sony, as of next month.

Ryan leaves PlayStation soon after the exec announced company-wide layoffs, equating to eight percent of its workforce. This included the closure of PlayStation Studios' London Studio, plus reductions made within Sony's Firesprite studio.