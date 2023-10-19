Spider-Man 2 walkthrough, tips and tricks

As you swing through the story in Spider-Man 2, you can switch between playing as Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Two Spider-Men equals twice the crime-fighting fun, but a sinister plot is soon unveiled. As the crime fighting duo, it's up to you to save some unexpected victims of this plot.

There's plenty to keep you occupied throughout the main story in Spider-Man 2, but there's also a lot of other side missions and tasks for you to explore in New York City as the heroic duo that really can do whatever a spider can!

If you're still unsure whether you handle the great responsibility of great power, then take a look at Eurogamer's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review.

This page is our Spider-Man 2 walkthrough for the main story covering all of the main objectives in each mission. We've also included handy tips and tricks that will help you survive the dangerous journey ahead of you.

Spoiler Warning: This guide 100% contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man 2!

On this page:

Spider-Man 2 Walkthrough

There are 31 main story missions in Spider-Man 2, this does not include any of the side stories and missions you become a part of as you swing through New York City.

There are four difficulty settings you can choose from, and you can change them at any time if you're finding a section too tough or too easy:

Friendly Neighbourhood - Easiest setting, you cannot be knocked out in combat so it's good if you want to focus more on the story and exploration.

- Easiest setting, you cannot be knocked out in combat so it's good if you want to focus more on the story and exploration. Friendly - Easy setting, good for those who want easier combat but still enjoy the risk of being knocked out.

- Easy setting, good for those who want easier combat but still enjoy the risk of being knocked out. Amazing - This is the standard difficulty setting for balanced combat and the setting we stuck to for our play through.

- This is the standard difficulty setting for balanced combat and the setting we stuck to for our play through. Spectacular - Hardest setting, good for those who enjoy challenging and more difficult combat with higher stakes.

Our guides are written on the standard 'Amazing' difficulty but we are aware that the difficulty of specific parts, such as boss fights, may alter depending on the level you've chosen to play at.

Image credit: Insomniac Games.

Spoiler Warning: This is another warning that this walkthrough contains spoilers!

Our walkthrough below will take you through the objectives and tasks for each story mission in Spider-Man 2. This is an in-progress list and we will continue to update it as we get further into the story. If you're looking for help with a specific mission, you can click the corresponding link below to jump straight to it.

Here's our walkthrough for Spider-Man 2:

Surface Tension

Head to the Financial District with Miles.

Find and defeat Sandman.

Webstrike Sandman.

Run for your life.

Defeat Sand Minions.

Damage Sandman and run to the roof

Defeat Sand Minions again.

Ascend to the roof.

Defeat Sand Minions (yet again).

Chase Marko.

Defeat Sandman and fight through the Sand Minions.

Beat Sandman finally.

XP = 1,900

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

One Thing At A Time

Help Citizens in distress.

Clear the obstruction.

Get to the rooftop then stop the crime that’s been reported.

Switch to Miles and get to the rooftop.

Locate launcher.

Clear the sand mound.

Stop the crime that’s been reported.

Help the fire victims and investigate the Crystal.

Fight Sand Minions again.

Rescue Limo Passenger.

Carry Limo Passenger to the hospital.

XP = 700

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Show Me New York

Take photos for Robbie Robertson.

Retrieve Spare Suit.

XP = 0

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Roll Like We Used To

Head to Queens.

Tidy up the house.

Meet MJ in the back room.

Visit the room where the photo was taken.

Find MJ.

Follow Harry.

Get the thumb drive from Peter’s locker.

Distract the Janitor.

Continue to get the thumb drive from Peter’s locker.

Refill Web Shooters in the photo lab.

Rendezvous with Harry.

Go to Peter's locker and get the thumb drive from Peter’s locker.

Distract the police to get the guard alone by creating a distraction by firing your web at an object.

Grab the thumb drive from the guard and get out of there!

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Not On My Watch

Head to the Raft.

Protect the Raft boat.

Rescue survivors.

Open the locked cell door by following the power pipes to the malfunctioning power unit.

Defeat the enemies.

Web the propeller.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Amends

Meet up with Uncle Aaron.

Follow Uncle Aaron's instructions to unlock Prowler Stashes.

XP = 0

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Healing The World

Meet Harry at his lab.

Meet entomologist

Meet medical specialists

Explore the Emily-May foundation.

Solve Hybrid Calibration Puzzle.

Head to the office.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Bad Guys On The Block

Investigate the bridge and defeat the enemies.

Investigate the equipment.

Chase the drone.

Defeat the enemies again.

Search for more information and follow the location data.

Take out the patrols.

Find the entrance.

Take out the Hunters silently.

Enter through the hole and defeat the enemies.

Examine security terminal and move deeper into the base.

Use the Web Line to take out the Hunter without being seen. Wait for the 'Safe' label to appear next to the target before attacking them.

Clear out the restaurant, use the Web Line to be stealthy as it makes this section a lot easier.

Investigate the research lab and, again, move deeper into the base.

Clear out the bazaar and Investigate the terminal.

Defeat the Hunters.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Make Your Own Choices

Head to the marked location.

Check out the safehouse rooftop.

Investigate the area.

Analyse the Scratch Marks.

Head to the safehouse.

Investigate the area.

Open the stash box.

Follow the Hunter gunship.

Clear the Hunters.

Chase Black Cat and catch Black Cat.

Fend off the Hunters.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Master Illusionist

Head to Coney Island

Explore the Mysterium.

Entertain the audience.

Survive the enemies and escape.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

A Second Chance

Play the Hydro Bench.

Ride/visit the optional Coney Island activities or ride the Speed Demon right away (the latter will progress the story).

Play Muscle Up and ride the Big Wheel.

Fight the Hunters.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Science Buddy

Go to the Emily-May Foundation.

XP = 300

Hunt To Live, Live To Hunt

Head to the Steele Foundry.

Clear the rooftop using the Web Line to stealthily clear the Hunters one by one.

Head inside using the entrance at the top of the smoke stack.

Clear the guards - quietly if possible.

Clear the reinforcements and go deeper into the foundry.

Take out the Hunters and proceed to the steel door.

Free Tombstone by defeating the Hunters and turning on the cooling valve, and breaking the cage supports.

Follow Tombstone out of the foundry.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Funky

Head to Rio's office and then head to the Museum.

Troubleshoot the power system.

Distract criminals and find the final relay.

Reset the power system.

Stop the heist by beating the criminals and then stopping the trucks.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Good Men

Meet Harry at the EMF.

Find Dr. Connors.

Rescue Dr. Connors by finding the Key and the Code.

Defeat the hunters.

Carry Pete.

Defeat the hunters again.

XP = 2,000

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

The Flames Have Been Lit

Go to Little Odessa and search Little Odessa until you find a building with a bonfire on it.

Investigate the bonfires on the rooftops around Little Odessa, clearing the Hunters and looking for a clue on each one.

Investigate the docks, then help the injured Dock Worker by defeating the Hunters here.

Take the injured worker to the nearby hospital.

Go to 718 Kent and blend in as a waiter.

Find Kraven's Bodyguard, speak to the Maitre'd and serve dish to Kraven's Shield Bearer. For this, follow the path around the building and you'll encounter each quest point in order.

Follow the quest marker upstairs to find Kraven's bodyguard.

The bodyguard is dangerous, so go and retrieve the raw meat from the plate downstairs by using the Web Line to sneak around quietly.

Steal the sleeping dart, again by using the Web Line to get around.

It's now sleepy time for Dima, go back to Kraven's Lounge.

Search the lounge for clues, then defeat the Hunters and go to the graveyard.

Defeat the Shield Bearers.

XP = 2,250

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Stay Positive

Return to the EMF.

Destroy the corrupt atoms in Dr. Connors' antidote.

Re-align the tunnel and stabilise the particle beam.

Escape the accelerator, using the left analogue stick and square to dodge incoming beams as you crawl up.

Extinguish lab fires by firing your webbing at smaller ones and pulling down objects/opening water pipes above larger ones with L1 and R1.

Defeat the Hunters and use your newly unlocked ability to clear out the rest of them.

XP = 2,250

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Wings Of My Own

Investigate the source of the signal.

Examine the transmitter.

Chase the Talon Drone.

Visit Dad for some advice.

XP = 900, Rare Tech Parts = 4.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

New Threads

Go to Dr. Connors' house.

Search Dr. Connors' house and solve the kitchen wall puzzle to open his lab.

Search Dr. Connor's lab and panic room.

Get to the fish market!

Defeat the Hunters in the warehouse, we found it easier to pick off most of them using the Web Line and then attacking the last few on the ground.

Catch up with the Ganke Drone.

Search for the Lizard, then defeat the Hunter Convoy and Gunship.

XP = 2,250

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

It Chose You

Use the tracker to locate Dr. Connors.

Search for clues.

Defeat The Lizard.

XP = 2,250

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Wake Up

Return home.

Escape the house, but it's surrounded. Take out the Hunters in the house with square and then head downstairs to search the basement.

Get out of the basement through the small window and then go after Peter. You'll need to sneak around or stealthily take out the Hunters in the street to be able to follow the mission marker.

As Miles, defeat the hunters and find Peter.

Defeat yet more Hunters as Miles, and as MJ you need to escape the tunnel.

XP = 2,250

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

I'm The Hero Here

Meet Harry at his place.

XP = 350

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

No Escape

Find Miles.

As Miles, bypass the lasers by using L2 and R2 to crank the gears above the hanging cages to create a small gap in the lasers. Drop down into the area below.

Find the Hunters.

Survive Kraven's Traps.

Find a way out.

Defeat Mister Negative.

XP = 2,250

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Spider-Man 2 Tips and Tricks

Here's a list of some tips and tricks for Spider-Man 2 to help you swing through the city with ease and avoid getting tangled up in your own webs!

Parry incoming attacks - Learning to parry is one of the first things you do in the story, but it's importance can be easy to overlook. The more enemies you face, the more crucial knowing how to parry is - especially if you want to live! Remember, for most attacks, wait for your Spidey-Sense turn white and then parry the incoming attack once it turns red.

- Learning to parry is one of the first things you do in the story, but it's importance can be easy to overlook. The more enemies you face, the more crucial knowing how to parry is - especially if you want to live! Remember, for most attacks, wait for your Spidey-Sense turn white and then parry the incoming attack once it turns red. Use your Gadgets - As you progress through the story, both Peter and Miles will be able to use different gadgets to aid them in combat. Don't forget that they exist, especially as they are quite effective against late-game bosses when you need a breather to heal or you want to get a few easy hits in.

- As you progress through the story, both Peter and Miles will be able to use different gadgets to aid them in combat. Don't forget that they exist, especially as they are quite effective against late-game bosses when you need a breather to heal or you want to get a few easy hits in. Collect Prowler Stashes - These stashes in particular reward you with Rare Tech Parts which can be used to upgrade certain parts of your Suit Tech and craft new Suits. They can be accessed from early in the story, so they're one of the easiet ways of obtaining these items.

- These stashes in particular reward you with Rare Tech Parts which can be used to upgrade certain parts of your Suit Tech and craft new Suits. They can be accessed from early in the story, so they're one of the easiet ways of obtaining these items. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games. Collect City Tokens - Do side missions such as Marko's Memories or Brooklyn Visions quests to earn these tokens. They can then be exchanged for useful suit upgrades for both of our heroes, including upgrading your maximum health and focus capacities. Also, they can be used to purchase new suits for Miles or Peter.

- Do side missions such as Marko's Memories or Brooklyn Visions quests to earn these tokens. They can then be exchanged for useful suit upgrades for both of our heroes, including upgrading your maximum health and focus capacities. Also, they can be used to purchase new suits for Miles or Peter. Collect Hero Tokens - These tokens can be collected by doing side missions such as Hunter Bases, The Flame and Cultural Museum missions. They can be used to purchase or upgrade your gadgets such as your Web-Shooters and Concussion Burst.

- These tokens can be collected by doing side missions such as Hunter Bases, The Flame and Cultural Museum missions. They can be used to purchase or upgrade your gadgets such as your Web-Shooters and Concussion Burst. Use Skill Points - It's easy to get swept up in the story and forget about them, but using your skill points to upgrade Miles and Peter will help you in the long run. Also, if you're focusing on getting through the story, we recommend focusing on Peter's Symbiote and Miles Venom-based skills in particular.

- It's easy to get swept up in the story and forget about them, but using your skill points to upgrade Miles and Peter will help you in the long run. Also, if you're focusing on getting through the story, we recommend focusing on Peter's Symbiote and Miles Venom-based skills in particular. Trust your Spidey-Sense - Your Spidey-Sense will keep you out of danger and tell you exactly when you need to dodge incoming attacks too, when it's white you're in danger and when it's red you're about to be whacked with an incoming attack. When it's either red or white (or when it appears) make sure to dodge!

- Your Spidey-Sense will keep you out of danger and tell you exactly when you need to dodge incoming attacks too, when it's white you're in danger and when it's red you're about to be whacked with an incoming attack. When it's either red or white (or when it appears) make sure to dodge! Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Use Finishers - When your focus bar is filled in battle, you can press Triangle and Circle to use finishers on enemies. Not only do they look really cool and give you a bit of a 'YOU DESERVED THAT' moment, they're also effective at taking out heavy enemies that can often give you trouble in large crowds.

- When your focus bar is filled in battle, you can press Triangle and Circle to use finishers on enemies. Not only do they look really cool and give you a bit of a 'YOU DESERVED THAT' moment, they're also effective at taking out heavy enemies that can often give you trouble in large crowds. Get Some Distance - If a fight is proving difficult or you're getting easily overwhelmed, remember that you're Spider-Man! You can often swing yourself up to a higher level to get a different perspective on the fight. This can be useful if you want to approach the fight with a new strategy or if you just need a minute to heal.

- If a fight is proving difficult or you're getting easily overwhelmed, remember that you're Spider-Man! You can often swing yourself up to a higher level to get a different perspective on the fight. This can be useful if you want to approach the fight with a new strategy or if you just need a minute to heal. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games. Change Difficulty Level - If you're really struggling at a certain point, then don't feel bad about switching the difficulty to a lower level in the 'Gameplay' menu. You're here for a good time and to enjoy being two of Marvel's most popular characters, so there's no shame in altering a level to ensure it's still fun and not rage-inducing.

- If you're really struggling at a certain point, then don't feel bad about switching the difficulty to a lower level in the 'Gameplay' menu. You're here for a good time and to enjoy being two of Marvel's most popular characters, so there's no shame in altering a level to ensure it's still fun and not rage-inducing. Explore The City - Take time to have an explore of the city itself, there are plenty of places waiting to be discovered and some even contain cool references...

We hope you enjoy Spider-Man 2!