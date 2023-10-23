Spider-Man 2 Trophy guide, every hidden achievement and unlock requirements explained
Pay your respects to a loved one, defeat a big enemy or glide a long distance to get your hands on some of these trophies!
There are a total of 42 trophies for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The vast majority of the trophies and their unlock requirements are visible from the moment you download the game, but there are a handful of secret trophies that can be tricky to figure out.
From using stealth takedowns on enemies to finding a specific suit and gliding from one area of the city to another, here's our trophy list for Spider-Man 2, including all unlock requirements and secret trophies.
Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain story and content spoilers.
Spider-Man 2 Trophy List and Unlock Requirements
Not including secret trophies, there are 26 trophies to collect in Spider-Man 2 including a single platinum trophy for collecting all of the others.
There are a few trophies that are connected to events that will happen to Peter or Miles as you work through the main story, while others will rely on you finding all of a specific collectible or completing a specific task.
Here are all of the non-secret trophies for Spider-Man 2 and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Tier
|Brooklyn Pride
|Complete 'A Gift'.
|Bronze
|My Community
|Complete 'Hard Bop'.
|Bronze
|Funky Wireless Protocols
|Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots' origin.
|Bronze
|Stylish
|Equip a suit style.
|Bronze
|Slack Line
|Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line.
|Bronze
|Hang Ten
|Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground.
|Bronze
|Home Run!
|Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium.
|Bronze
|Fully Loaded
|Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades.
|Bronze
|You Know What To Do
|As Peter, visit Aunt May's Grave.
|Bronze
|Just Let Go
|As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together.
|Bronze
|New York, New York
|Complete all Photo Ops.
|Bronze
|Co-Signing
|Complete all Tech Stashes.
|Bronze
|A New Adventure
|Help Howard.
|Bronze
|Splat
|Attempt and fail a trick before 'landing' on the ground.
|Bronze
|Soar
|Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (You can use Wind Tunnels!)
|Bronze
|Resourceful
|Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts.
|Bronze
|To The Max
|Purchase all Gadget upgrades.
|Silver
|Kitted Out
|Purchase all available Suits.
|Silver
|Amazing
|Reach max level.
|Silver
|Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
|Complete all FNSM requests.
|Silver
|Foundational
|Complete all EMF Experiments.
|Silver
|Evolved
|Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities.
|Silver
|Armed and Dangerous
|Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities.
|Silver
|Superior
|100% complete all districts.
|Gold
|Heal The World
|Finish the main story.
|Gold
|Dedicated
|Collect all Trophies.
|Platinum
All Spider-Man 2 Secret Trophies and Unlock Requirements
There are 16 secret trophies for Spider-Man 2. The majority of these secret trophies will be unlocked as you progress through the main story, but there are a couple that need you to find every single item of a specific collectible.
Here are all of the secret trophies for Spider-Man 2 and their unlock requirements:
|Trophy
|Unlock Requirement
|Tier
|A New Suit
|Acquire the Black Suit.
|Bronze
|Another Way
|Complete 'No Escape'.
|Bronze
|I Quit
|Complete 'This Isn't You'.
|Bronze
|Overdrive
|As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously.
|Bronze
|You're Gonna Need Help
|Complete 'Surface Tension'.
|Bronze
|Grains of Sand
|Piece together broken memories.
|Silver
|Behind The Masks
|Complete 'Grand Finale'.
|Silver
|Data Collector
|Complete 'Target Identified'.
|Silver
|Crimson Hour
|Complete 'It Was Meant For Me'.
|Silver
|Exterminator
|Complete all Symbiote Nests.
|Silver
|Leave Us Alone
|Complete 'Don't Be Scared'.
|Silver
|Medicine
|Complete 'It Chose You'.
|Silver
|Seek and Destroy
|Complete all Hunter Bases.
|Silver
|Surge
|Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge.
|Silver
|The Great Hunt
|Complete 'Anything Can Be Broken'.
|Silver
How easy is it to get the Platinum Trophy in Spider-Man 2?
The trophies themselves aren't too diffcult to complete, but to reach Platinum you will need to spend some pushing through main missions. The majority of both the normal and secret trophies can be gathered by simply playing the main story and taking time to explore everything New York City has to offer.
Good luck getting all of the trophies! If you're looking for more help on your web-slinging adventure, check out our Spider-Man 2 walkthrough.