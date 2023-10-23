Spider-Man 2 Trophy guide, every hidden achievement and unlock requirements explained

There are a total of 42 trophies for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The vast majority of the trophies and their unlock requirements are visible from the moment you download the game, but there are a handful of secret trophies that can be tricky to figure out.

From using stealth takedowns on enemies to finding a specific suit and gliding from one area of the city to another, here's our trophy list for Spider-Man 2, including all unlock requirements and secret trophies.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain story and content spoilers.

Spider-Man 2 Trophy List and Unlock Requirements

Not including secret trophies, there are 26 trophies to collect in Spider-Man 2 including a single platinum trophy for collecting all of the others.

There are a few trophies that are connected to events that will happen to Peter or Miles as you work through the main story, while others will rely on you finding all of a specific collectible or completing a specific task.

Vault off one of these high-flying foes and perform as many tricks as you can to earn a trophy. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Here are all of the non-secret trophies for Spider-Man 2 and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Tier Brooklyn Pride Complete 'A Gift'. Bronze My Community Complete 'Hard Bop'. Bronze Funky Wireless Protocols Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots' origin. Bronze Stylish Equip a suit style. Bronze Slack Line Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line. Bronze Hang Ten Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground. Bronze Home Run! Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium. Bronze Fully Loaded Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades. Bronze You Know What To Do As Peter, visit Aunt May's Grave. Bronze Just Let Go As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together. Bronze New York, New York Complete all Photo Ops. Bronze Co-Signing Complete all Tech Stashes. Bronze A New Adventure Help Howard. Bronze Splat Attempt and fail a trick before 'landing' on the ground. Bronze Soar Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (You can use Wind Tunnels!) Bronze Resourceful Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts. Bronze To The Max Purchase all Gadget upgrades. Silver Kitted Out Purchase all available Suits. Silver Amazing Reach max level. Silver Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Complete all FNSM requests. Silver Foundational Complete all EMF Experiments. Silver Evolved Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities. Silver Armed and Dangerous Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities. Silver Superior 100% complete all districts. Gold Heal The World Finish the main story. Gold Dedicated Collect all Trophies. Platinum

All Spider-Man 2 Secret Trophies and Unlock Requirements

There are 16 secret trophies for Spider-Man 2. The majority of these secret trophies will be unlocked as you progress through the main story, but there are a couple that need you to find every single item of a specific collectible.

Find every crystal to learn more about Sandman. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Here are all of the secret trophies for Spider-Man 2 and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Tier A New Suit Acquire the Black Suit. Bronze Another Way Complete 'No Escape'. Bronze I Quit Complete 'This Isn't You'. Bronze Overdrive As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously. Bronze You're Gonna Need Help Complete 'Surface Tension'. Bronze Grains of Sand Piece together broken memories. Silver Behind The Masks Complete 'Grand Finale'. Silver Data Collector Complete 'Target Identified'. Silver Crimson Hour Complete 'It Was Meant For Me'. Silver Exterminator Complete all Symbiote Nests. Silver Leave Us Alone Complete 'Don't Be Scared'. Silver Medicine Complete 'It Chose You'. Silver Seek and Destroy Complete all Hunter Bases. Silver Surge Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge. Silver The Great Hunt Complete 'Anything Can Be Broken'. Silver

How easy is it to get the Platinum Trophy in Spider-Man 2?

The trophies themselves aren't too diffcult to complete, but to reach Platinum you will need to spend some pushing through main missions. The majority of both the normal and secret trophies can be gathered by simply playing the main story and taking time to explore everything New York City has to offer.

Hopefully reaching Platinum will make you as cheerful as this gentleman. | Image credit: Insomniac Games.

Good luck getting all of the trophies! If you're looking for more help on your web-slinging adventure, check out our Spider-Man 2 walkthrough.