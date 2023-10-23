If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Spider-Man 2 Trophy guide, every hidden achievement and unlock requirements explained

Pay your respects to a loved one, defeat a big enemy or glide a long distance to get your hands on some of these trophies!

spider-man 2 miles morales crouching on a post in his black and red suit.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.
There are a total of 42 trophies for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The vast majority of the trophies and their unlock requirements are visible from the moment you download the game, but there are a handful of secret trophies that can be tricky to figure out.

From using stealth takedowns on enemies to finding a specific suit and gliding from one area of the city to another, here's our trophy list for Spider-Man 2, including all unlock requirements and secret trophies.

Spoiler Warning: This guide may contain story and content spoilers.

Spider-Man 2 Trophy List and Unlock Requirements

Not including secret trophies, there are 26 trophies to collect in Spider-Man 2 including a single platinum trophy for collecting all of the others.

There are a few trophies that are connected to events that will happen to Peter or Miles as you work through the main story, while others will rely on you finding all of a specific collectible or completing a specific task.

spider-man 2 miles morales standing on a winged drone
Vault off one of these high-flying foes and perform as many tricks as you can to earn a trophy. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Here are all of the non-secret trophies for Spider-Man 2 and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Tier
Brooklyn Pride Complete 'A Gift'. Bronze
My Community Complete 'Hard Bop'. Bronze
Funky Wireless Protocols Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots' origin. Bronze
Stylish Equip a suit style. Bronze
Slack Line Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line. Bronze
Hang Ten Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground. Bronze
Home Run! Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium. Bronze
Fully Loaded Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades. Bronze
You Know What To Do As Peter, visit Aunt May's Grave. Bronze
Just Let Go As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together. Bronze
New York, New York Complete all Photo Ops. Bronze
Co-Signing Complete all Tech Stashes. Bronze
A New Adventure Help Howard. Bronze
Splat Attempt and fail a trick before 'landing' on the ground. Bronze
Soar Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria (You can use Wind Tunnels!) Bronze
Resourceful Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts. Bronze
To The Max Purchase all Gadget upgrades. Silver
Kitted Out Purchase all available Suits. Silver
Amazing Reach max level. Silver
Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Complete all FNSM requests. Silver
Foundational Complete all EMF Experiments. Silver
Evolved Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities. Silver
Armed and Dangerous Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities. Silver
Superior 100% complete all districts. Gold
Heal The World Finish the main story. Gold
Dedicated Collect all Trophies. Platinum

All Spider-Man 2 Secret Trophies and Unlock Requirements

There are 16 secret trophies for Spider-Man 2. The majority of these secret trophies will be unlocked as you progress through the main story, but there are a couple that need you to find every single item of a specific collectible.

spider-man 2 miles morales looking at one of marko's orange memory crystals
Find every crystal to learn more about Sandman. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Here are all of the secret trophies for Spider-Man 2 and their unlock requirements:

Trophy Unlock Requirement Tier
A New Suit Acquire the Black Suit. Bronze
Another Way Complete 'No Escape'. Bronze
I Quit Complete 'This Isn't You'. Bronze
Overdrive As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously. Bronze
You're Gonna Need Help Complete 'Surface Tension'. Bronze
Grains of Sand Piece together broken memories. Silver
Behind The Masks Complete 'Grand Finale'. Silver
Data Collector Complete 'Target Identified'. Silver
Crimson Hour Complete 'It Was Meant For Me'. Silver
Exterminator Complete all Symbiote Nests. Silver
Leave Us Alone Complete 'Don't Be Scared'. Silver
Medicine Complete 'It Chose You'. Silver
Seek and Destroy Complete all Hunter Bases. Silver
Surge Use Symbiote Abilities 25 times during Symbiote Surge. Silver
The Great Hunt Complete 'Anything Can Be Broken'. Silver

How easy is it to get the Platinum Trophy in Spider-Man 2?

The trophies themselves aren't too diffcult to complete, but to reach Platinum you will need to spend some pushing through main missions. The majority of both the normal and secret trophies can be gathered by simply playing the main story and taking time to explore everything New York City has to offer.

spider-man 2 the lizard growling insomniac promo art
Hopefully reaching Platinum will make you as cheerful as this gentleman. | Image credit: Insomniac Games.

Good luck getting all of the trophies! If you're looking for more help on your web-slinging adventure, check out our Spider-Man 2 walkthrough.

