Where to find Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2

Plus, how to get the Home Run Trophy.

spider-man 2 big apple ballers stadium overhead view
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.
Marie Pritchard avatar
Guide by Marie Pritchard Guides Writer
Updated on

The Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is tucked away in the bottom corner of the map. When you to find it, you then need to head inside and complete a small but fun task to get your hands on the Home Run Trophy.

In a city as big as New York it can be hard to locate every mission so we've put together a quick guide explaining how to find the Big Apple Ballers Stadium and how to get the Home Run Trophy in Spider-Man 2.

On this page:

Where to find Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Spider-Man 2

In Spider-Man 2 you can find the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in the south east portion of Downtown Brooklyn. We've marked its exact location on the map below.

Expand map

How to get the Home Run Trophy in Spider-Man 2

To get the Home Run Trophy in Spider-Man 2, you need to head to the bases on the pitch of the Big Apple Ballers Stadium. It doesn't matter which base you begin your loop at, you just need to run across all four bases of the small square circuit here.

spider-man 2 miles running the bases at big apple ballers stadium
Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games.

Once you do this, you will get the Home Run Trophy!

That's it for now! If you want to know about other achievements you can grab, check out our Spider-Man 2 Trophy guide. Alternatively, if it's collectibles you're after, check our our guides on Marko's Memories and Photo Ops locations instead.

