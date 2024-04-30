Today’s Connections hint and answer on Wednesday 1st May for 325

A new month has begun and, to celebrate the beginning of May, let's solve the Connections answer for today, 1st May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Found on a pair of trousers.

- Found on a pair of trousers. Green - Across dimensions.

- Across dimensions. Blue - Present on your browser right now.

- Present on your browser right now. Purple - Bands from the 60s.

- Bands from the 60s. Point and Line belong in the Green group. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 1st May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: View Animal Plane Window Fly Point Pocket Door History Kink Rivet Line Solid File Supreme Button

Connections answer for 1st May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Features On A Pair of Jeans - Button, Fly, Pocket, Rivet

Objects In 0-, 1-, 2- and 3-Dimensional Space - Line, Plane, Point, Solid

Web Browser Menus - File, History, View, Window

Member Of A '60s Band - Animal, Door, Kink, Supreme Image credit: The NYTimes