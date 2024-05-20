Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play action RPG gacha game from Kuro Games. It also contains open-world parts that allow you to explore, collect loot, and immerse yourself in the story unfolding around you.

With the official release date for Wuthering Waves arriving soon, you'll also be able to start preparing for it by doing a pre-download.

Without further ado, here are the Wuthering Waves Pre-Download date and times for your region.

Wuthering Waves Pre-Download Date and Time

You can pre-download Wuthering Waves from the Epic Games store on Tuesday, 21st May 2024 at 11am BST.

If this isn't your region, then you can find other timezones listed below. All release times are on the same date:

CEST - 12pm

- 12pm ET - 6am

- 6am PT - 3am

- 3am CT - 5am

- 5am AET - 8pm

- 8pm JST - 7pm

Image credit: Kuro Games

