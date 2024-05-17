Knowing the Wuthering Waves system requirements is very important if you're planning on playing this gacha game on PC. Especially if you prefer to use a keyboard rather than a phone's touch screen!

Wuthering Waves has a set of minimum and recommended system requirements on PC, so, even if you don't have the most powerful machine in the world, there's still a good chance you can play it. Though it's always worthwhile to double check first.

For this reason, we've listed the Wuthering Waves PC system requirements - both minimum and recommended - down below alongside the Wuthering Waves PC file size.

On this page:

Wuthering Waves file size for PC The Wuthering Waves file size for PC is 30 GB according to its Epic Store page. Keep in mind that as Wuthering Waves will have regular updates, the amount of space it takes up will grow. Though it's a good idea to know the Wuthering Waves system requirements before downloading it... Image credit: Kuro Games