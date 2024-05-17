Wuthering Waves system requirements
Including Wuthering Waves file size for PC.
Knowing the Wuthering Waves system requirements is very important if you're planning on playing this gacha game on PC. Especially if you prefer to use a keyboard rather than a phone's touch screen!
Wuthering Waves has a set of minimum and recommended system requirements on PC, so, even if you don't have the most powerful machine in the world, there's still a good chance you can play it. Though it's always worthwhile to double check first.
For this reason, we've listed the Wuthering Waves PC system requirements - both minimum and recommended - down below alongside the Wuthering Waves PC file size.
On this page:
Wuthering Waves file size for PC
The Wuthering Waves file size for PC is 30 GB according to its Epic Store page. Keep in mind that as Wuthering Waves will have regular updates, the amount of space it takes up will grow.
Though it's a good idea to know the Wuthering Waves system requirements before downloading it...
Wuthering Waves system requirements for PC
Here you'll find the minimum and recommend Wuthering Waves system requirements copied verbatim from the game's Epic Store page:
Wuthering Waves minimum system requirements
- OS Version - Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit
- CPU - intel i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2700
- Memory - 16 GB
- GPU - GTX 1060 / RX 570
- Storage - 30 GB
Wuthering Waves recommended system requirements
- OS Version - Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit
- CPU - intel i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 3700
- Memory - 16 GB and above
- GPU - GTX 2060 / RX 57000XT and above
- Storage - 30 GB and above
Considering that the intel i5 (9th Gen) and Ryzen 2700 have both been available since 2018, there's a good chance your PC either has one of these CPUs or something more powerful. (Since you're visiting a video game website, I think the latter is more likely.) The same can be said for the GPUs listed in the minimum system requirements; though the GTX 1060 was released in 2016, with the RX 570 coming out a year later. Meeting the recommended system requirements will, of course, provide a far better gameplay experience, but it's good to know Wuthering Waves can run on older machines.
Hope you enjoy Wuthering Waves!