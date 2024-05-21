Skip to main content
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer releases

One month to go!

Close up of Messmer from Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer
Image credit: FromSoftware / Eurogamer
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on
19 comments

FromSoftware has released a brand new story trailer for Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree.

The trailer lasts three minutes and provides a fresh look at the story, which for the most part has remained under wraps until now despite analysis and speculation on previous trailers.

You can watch the trailer in full below.

Cover image for YouTube videoELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree | Story Trailer
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Story TrailerWatch on YouTube

So what do we see?

"Miquella the kind spoke of the beginning," the narration begins. "The seduction and the betrayal. An affair from which gold arose. And so too was shadow born." That certainly seems to encapsulate the backdrop of the narrative, which is spoken along with images of Miquella walking up bloody steps towards an archway of bloodied bodies, presumably awakening from his slumber.

Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer screenshot showing Miquella with long hair holding golden threads in golden light
Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer screenshot showing golden light emerging from archway of bloodied bodies
Image credit: FromSoftware / Eurogamer

We witness a war of flames, with plenty of those caged fiery giants from the previous trailer. "A purge without grace or honour, the tyranny of Messmer's flame," says the narration as the big bad presides over the battle. We see another previously seen boss too as eventually the camera pans upwards from the battle in the shadow of the golden erdtree. It seems clear that the golden Miquella and the flaming Messmer are at odds.

Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer screenshot showing red-cloaked evil Messmer stood watching a battle in flames
Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer screenshot showing wild beast with jaws open
Image credit: FromSoftware / Eurogamer

Repeatedly we see this golden symbol, presumably marks left by Miquella, in various environments. Is this a new type of site of grace, or just an indicator of our goal?

Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer screenshot showing strange golden symbol in the middle of a dark moonlit lake
Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer screenshot showing armoured figure kneeling at strange golden symbol
Image credit: FromSoftware / Eurogamer

The final shot sees the camera pan backwards to reveal a number of characters stood at one of these symbols, the golden erdtree in the background. Are these characters we'll meet along the journey as we follow in Miquella's footsteps? And, in typical Souls fashion, are they not to be trusted? "We choose to follow," speaks the narration. "Will you walk with us?"

Shadow of the Erdtree story trailer screenshot showing multiple armoured characters stood by strange golden symbol with giant tree in the background
Image credit: FromSoftware / Eurogamer

We don't have long to decide now as Shadow of the Erdtree will release next month on 21st June across all platforms and will be FromSoftware's "largest expansion" ever. It will also be the sole DLC, but maybe not the end of the series.

In the lead up to this new story trailer, the studio has released artwork of some new enemies including a Bloodborne-esque enemy with a bulbous golden head, and a masked creature some have likened to a uterus.

