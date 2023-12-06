Shindo Life codes December 2023

Shindo Life codes - also known as Shinobi Life 2 codes - are essential if you want to earn some free RellCoins and spins in the Naruto-inspired Roblox game. The game was originally known as Shindo Life, but changed its name to Shinobi Life 2 fairly recently, although it is still the same game.

Shindo Life is all about buffing up your character to take on opponents in an arena, using martial arts and various abilities. Ninjas and bloodlines are the things you want in this Roblox adaptation of the hit anime, and the best way to get them is through redeeming Shinobi Life 2 codes.

Below is a list of all the working Shindo Life codes in Roblox, along with details on how to redeem Shindo Life and Shinobi Life 2 codes.

Roblox Shindo Life codes

Here are all of the working Shinobi Life 2 codes in Roblox:

RELLCodeGivings! - 60,000 RellCoins and 900 spins

- 60,000 RellCoins and 900 spins RELLThanksGivingL0L! - 200 spins

- 200 spins RELLgivingThanksMate! - RellCoins and spins

- RellCoins and spins aRELLthanksGiving! - RellCoins and spins

- RellCoins and spins RELLGems! - RellCoins and spins

How to redeem Shindo Life codes

Image credit: Eurogamer/RELL World

To redeem Shinobi Life 2 codes, you must first boot up the game on Roblox. On the main menu, cycle through the options until you find 'Edit'. In the top-right of the screen is a field with [YouTube Code] entered. You want to paste any of the active codes in here - do note that you may need to remove the leaderboard first if it's obscuring the text box, which can be done by toggling it via the Expand/Collapse option in the top-left of the screen.

Copy and paste or type in the codes above and each one will automatically be accepted as soon as you enter it - you don't even need to press enter.

Where are new Shindo Life codes released?

The best place to discover new Shinobi Life 2 codes is right here in this guide, as we will keep this fully up to date with any new ones that are announced, however if you want to grab them directly as soon as they're available, head to the RellGames Twitter feed and official Discord server.

Expired Shindo Life codes

RELLbeatdownBL!

RELLoraBLOODoraLine!

RELLORAORAORA!

BL0ODLINEofRELL!

RELLkayg33!

RELLbloodmanline2!

RELLBLinesLOL!

RykanLandz!

Rykanfanbanz!

Rykanf4ns!

Hope you enjoy playing Shindo Life/Shinobi Life 2!

