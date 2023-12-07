If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Basketball Legends codes December 2023

How to redeem Basketball Legends codes.

Two Roblox characters playing basketball on a court.
Image credit: Infinity Sports
Ford James avatar
Guide by Ford James Contributor
Published on

Basketball Legends codes are the primary source of coins for the Roblox sports game, which can then be spent on a variety of items including cosmetics and stat boosts.

Basketball Legends is exactly what you'd expect it to be: a basketball game based in Roblox. As soon as you boot it up, you'll be placed in a 5v5 basketball match, as the game uses a drop-in-drop-out system. However, you can also go to MyPark, which is essentially a hub area with lots of smaller basketball courts to explore in a town.

Below is a list of all the working Basketball Legends codes in Roblox so you can get your hands on some free stuff, along with the details on how to redeem Basketball Legends codes.

Roblox Basketball Legends codes

Here is a list of all active Basketball Legends codes:

  • 80KLIKES - 5000 coins
  • 70KLIKES - 5000 coins
  • coinboost - 2x coins for 30 minutes

How to redeem Basketball Legends codes

The player Roblox character stood in MyPark with a red arrow pointing at the codes button.
The pop-up where you can enter codes in Basketball Legends.
Image credit: Eurogamer/Infinity Sports

Redeeming codes in Basketball Legends is super simple. All you need to do is load into the game in Roblox, then look to the left-hand side of the screen. There you'll see the 'Codes' option, indicated by a gold star. Click on it, then type or paste in any of the active codes above and hit enter to earn the rewards.

Where are new Basketball Legends codes released?

This guide should be your first choice when it comes to finding new Basketball Legends codes as we'll keep this updated on a regular basis. However, to get codes the second they're released, you'll want to join the InfinitySports Discord server, which is the main place they are posted.

Expired Basketball Legends codes

  • BLACKFRIDAY
  • 60KLIKES
  • SPOOKY
  • friday13effects
  • friday13skins
  • friday13banners
  • 40KLIKES
  • 30KLIKES

Hope you enjoy playing Basketball Legends!

About the Author
Ford James avatar

Ford James

Contributor

Ford is a freelance contributor to Eurogamer, with other bylines on Polygon, GamesRadar+, PCGamesN, GameSpot, and more.

