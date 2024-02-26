Second Piece codes for February 2024

Inspired by the anime and manga series One Piece, Second Piece is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll traverse an open world to fight foes, take on quests, and search for Demon Fruits. Ultimately, the goal is to get stronger, whether it’s through finding temporary power-ups, purchasing fancy weapons, or investing skill points into different slots to create the best build possible.

It can be a bit tricky to keep progressing once you’ve gotten a good start, but luckily, you can input a variety of Second Piece codes to grab some free Rerolls and Gems. You'll be able to redeem codes once you hit a certain level, with all codes either unlocking after level 5,000 or 7,500 for some late-game freebies. The team behind Second Piece, Lanchuria Shrine, normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Second Piece right here.

All working Second Piece codes

(NOTE: You must type “!code” before a code to successfully redeem it in chat.)

damagebug (must be level 7,500 to redeem)

(must be level 7,500 to redeem) FirstMen (must be level 7,500 to redeem)

(must be level 7,500 to redeem) eddardstarrk (must be level 5,000 to redeem)

(must be level 5,000 to redeem) housetargaryen (must be level 5,000 to redeem)

(must be level 5,000 to redeem) gojoontop (must be level 5,000 to redeem)

(must be level 5,000 to redeem) cxhmei (must be level 7,500 to redeem)

All expired Second Piece codes

sukunaontop

jjkupdatepart2isreal

techniquefromtheheinera

qualityoflife

SukunaUpdate

NoWorldBossCode

RudeusGreyrat

ihatechxmei

ihatesecondpiece

How do I redeem codes in Second Piece?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Second Piece? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Second Piece in Roblox. Open the game’s chat by clicking the chat icon in the top left corner. Type the phrase “!code” and then your code, and then hit enter. Image credit: Lanchuria Shrine/Eurogamer

