One Punch Ultimate codes for February 2024

One Punch Ultimate is an anime fighting game in Roblox that’s inspired by the anime One Punch Man. In it, you’ll take on quests and fight foes alone or with friends while exploring a detailed city, eventually gathering the strength (and rerolls!) to earn new skills and classes.

As you explore and fight, you’ll level up naturally, but if you’re hoping to unlock some flashy new abilities along with rarer skills and classes, then spins and rerolls are your best friend. These can be tricky to round up, but luckily, you can grab a few by redeeming codes, which the developer, WonderStar Studios, typically shares on its socials. We’ve gone ahead and done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of One Punch Ultimate codes so you can get back to fighting right away.

All working One Punch Ultimate codes

Open : 20 Spins

: 20 Spins 100K : 15 Spins

: 15 Spins Console: 20 Spins

All expired One Punch Ultimate codes

Release

Fixed

How do I redeem codes in One Punch Ultimate?

Not sure how to redeem codes in One Punch Ultimate? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch One Punch Ultimate in Roblox. If you haven’t already, spin to unlock your class/family. Hit "PLAY". Press M to open the menu wheel. Click the shopping basket icon at the top of the wheel. Image credit: One Punch Ultimate/Eurogamer Scroll to the bottom of the menu. Input your code in the code field and press "CLAIM". Image credit: One Punch Ultimate/Eurogamer

