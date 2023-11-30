Anime World Tower Defense codes November 2023

Anime World Tower Defense codes will help you unlock your favourite anime characters in the tower-defence Roblox game.

Anime World Tower Defense is a Roblox game that sees players defending against waves of enemies led by the Corrupted Hero and their team of anime heroes. Unlockable characters include shonen protagonists inspired by classic anime series such as Dragon Ball Z, Naruto and One Piece, through to modern hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen.

With more than 100 characters to unlock, you’ll want to get a head start by using the latest Anime World Tower Defense codes to grab puzzle pieces, gold and more for free.

On this page:

Anime World Tower Defense codes

Here are all the working Anime World Tower Defense codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.

50MVisit - 5,000 puzzle pieces, 5 miracle shards

- 5,000 puzzle pieces, 5 miracle shards StringKingdom - 3,000 puzzle pieces, 30 reroll tokens

- 3,000 puzzle pieces, 30 reroll tokens BlamSpot - 250 puzzle pieces

- 250 puzzle pieces KingLuffy - 250 puzzle pieces

- 250 puzzle pieces Noclypso - 250 puzzle pieces

How to redeem Anime World Tower Defense codes

To redeem an Anime World Tower Defense code, launch into the Anime World Tower Defense experience in Roblox.

When you’re in the game, look to the left side of the screen. There should be a cog icon marked ‘Setting’. Press it to open the settings menu.

Head down to the bottom of the settings menu (you’ll need to scroll) and keep your eyes peeled for a box marked “Put The Code Here” right at the bottom. It’s under the Low Graphic setting.

Type your Anime World Tower Defense code into the text field. Make sure to check for case-sensitive spelling! Once it’s in, hit the enter/return key.

If you’ve put in a correct and valid code, the box will let you know by displaying “Redeemed Code!” A notification above the menu will let you know which rewards you’ve claimed.

If the box displays “Invalid Code”, make sure to check for types and case-sensitive capitalisation. If it still shows an error, the code may have expired - make sure to claim new Anime World Tower Defense codes as soon as possible to avoid missing the rewards.

Where are new Anime World Tower Defense codes released?

The best place to find new Anime World Tower Defense codes is on this very page. Like most Roblox games, Anime World Tower Defense codes are often time-limited, so make sure to check back regularly to grab the latest batch of freebies while they’re still available.

You can also join the official Anime World Tower Defense Facebook group or Discord channel, where new Anime World Tower Defense codes are often shared by developer Lazy Cat Studio and the game's community. There’s also an Anime World Tower Defense YouTube channel if you’re interested in knowing what’s new in each update.

Expired Anime World Tower Defense codes

Below are all of the expired Anime World Tower Defense codes in Roblox:

75KFAV

100KFav

20MVisit

30MVisits

35KLikes

Arrancar

Atomic

AWTDRIVIVE

BlamSpot420k

BloodMoon

DELAYUPDATE

DemonHunt

GETREADYTOUPDATE4

Update5

GrandReaper

HaPpYAnImeW0RlD1stAn1veRsaRy

HappyHalloween!

HollowPurple

MyHero

PinkyLoveHalloween!

PirateKing

PowerReaper

PureLove

QuincyInvation

SorryForShutdown!

SRY4SHUTDOWN

SryForShutDownTooMuch

STARDUSTCRUSADERS

