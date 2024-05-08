Today’s Connections hint and answer on 9th May for 333

If you're feeling like you're up for a challenge but might need some help, here's the Connections answer for today, 9th May.

If you haven't played it before, Connections challenges you to sort a group of 16 words into four groups where all of the words are well... connected. This connection could come from them sharing a similar meaning, being part of a place name, objects found in a kitchen or anything at all really!

While this may sound easy, the Connection groups each have a different level of difficulty - with Yellow being the easiest and Purple being the hardest. For this reason, working out today's Connection answer might be rather tricky. You may get one group straight away, but another might be a mystery to you. Thankfully we're here to help!

Originally developed during The New York Times game department's annual game jam, the beta version of Connections was released in June 2023. Since then it has become one of the most popular games The NYTimes has to offer, only beaten by Worlde. Though some connections have been made to the BBC's Only Connect program...

Hint for today's Connections answer Instead of jumping straight to the answer, let's start with some hints for today's Connections puzzle: Yellow - Involves closing a vessel.

- Involves closing a vessel. Green - How long something lasts.

- How long something lasts. Blue - The action of manage something.

- The action of manage something. Purple - Characteristics of a quite unique mammal.

Tab belongs in the Yellow group, Spell in Green, and Check in Blue. Remember - Yellow is the easiest group to find followed by Green and Blue, with Purple being the hardest set of words to connect. Connection words for 9th May Here's the words included in today's Connections puzzle - see if the clues above help you form a connection before we visit today's answer: Spell Check Egg Bill Period Tab Time Limit Fur Cap Contain Venom Cork Curb Stretch Lid

Connections answer for 9th May Without further ado, here's the Connections answer for today: Container Closures - Cap, Cork, Lid, Tab

Duration - Period, Spell, Stretch, Time

Regulate - Check, Contain, Curb, Limit

Trademarks of a Platypus - Bill, Egg, Fur, Venom My first goal was to try finding the other two words for Time and Period. Stretch was a good guess considering one can use it to represent the passage of time. For the second group, I had already Lid and Cork that indicated covering/closing something. Because of Lid, Tab from soda cans became a possible item for this group. Figuring out the third group involved picking Contain, Limit, and excluding words like Egg, Fur, and Venom.