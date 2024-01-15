Anime Punch Simulator codes January 2024

Inspired by the anime One Punch Man, Anime Punch Simulator is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll traverse a town and take on enemies by punching. You’ll initially gain one strength point with every hit, but unlocking upgrades like pets and avatars will let you increase your strength much faster, letting you grow stronger and stronger until you’ve earned the strongest punch in town.

You’ll be able to increase your strength by just punching, but if you’re eager to become as strong as possible early on in the game, you can input a variety of Anime Punch Simulator codes to grab some free Potions that’ll boost stats like energy and damage (or the occasional Raid Ticket or Golden Card). Anime Game Team, the developer of Anime Punch Simulator, normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Anime Punch Simulator right here.

All working Anime Punch Simulator codes

RELEASE : 1 Raid Ticket, 1 Golden Card, 1 Gems Potion

: 1 Raid Ticket, 1 Golden Card, 1 Gems Potion 500likes : 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion

: 1 Energy Potion, 1 Gems Potion 1klikes : 1 Shiny Potion

: 1 Shiny Potion miniupdate : 1 Energy Potion, 1 Raid Ticket, 1 Invasion Key

: 1 Energy Potion, 1 Raid Ticket, 1 Invasion Key

: 1 Shiny Potion 15klikes : 1 Shiny Potion

: 1 Shiny Potion sorryshutpls: 1 Super Energy Potion, 1 Damage Potion

All expired Anime Punch Simulator codes

Anime Punch Simulator is a relatively new game and doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Punch Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Punch Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Punch Simulator in Roblox. Click the “Codes” button near the left side of your screen. Image credit: Anime Game Team/Eurogamer Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Claim.” Image credit: Anime Game Team/Eurogamer

