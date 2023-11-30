Anime Adventures codes November 2023

Anime Adventures codes are one of the best ways to quickly earn more gems and unlock new characters in the popular Roblox game.

Anime Adventures brings together a host of characters inspired by iconic anime series. Players use the anime characters at their disposal to fend off waves of enemies in a tower-defence game, earning gems for surviving waves and taking down bosses. As your units level up, they’ll gain new and more powerful abilities.

New Anime Adventures characters are unlocked through a gacha-style system similar to games such as Genshin Impact. Players can pay 50 gems to pull four random characters from the game’s Summon shop. Those characters are rated across four levels of rarity: rare, epic, legendary and mythic. Each successive rarity level is less likely to appear, with shiny versions of characters being even rarer; shiny Anime Adventures characters are just a visual bonus, rather than better gameplay stats or powers.

Anime Adventures codes

Here are all the working Anime Adventures codes in Roblox as of November 30th 2023.

AMEGAKURE - 500 gems

- 500 gems SIXPATHSUPD - 500 gems

- 500 gems HAPPYHALLOWEEN - 500 gems

How to redeem Anime Adventures codes

In order to redeem Anime Adventures codes, you’ll need to be playing Anime Adventures in Roblox.

Once you’re in the game, go to the game’s park area. You should see a stand with the word ‘CODES’ floating over it. Walk over to it.

Once you get close enough, a text box should pop up by itself. Click in the text field and type in your chosen code.

Hit the ‘Redeem’ button. If the code is correct, you should receive your rewards straight away. If the code doesn’t work, check you’ve typed it in correctly. If you have, it may no longer be valid - be sure to use the latest Anime Adventures codes as soon as possible to avoid them expiring.

Where are new Anime Adventures codes released?

The best place to find out about the latest Anime Adventures codes is this very page! Beyond that, you can follow creator Gomu on X/Twitter and join the official Anime Adventures Discord server to discover new codes as they appear and learn more about the game’s updates.

New Anime Adventures codes are often added around the game’s latest updates and other seasonal events, such as Halloween, so be sure to check back here for the latest Anime Adventures codes. A number of Anime Adventures codes are also inspired by anime, so expect to see some pop up around the latest seasons of your favourite shows!

Expired Anime Adventures codes

Below are all of the expired Anime Adventures codes in Roblox:

AINCRAD

ANDROID

ANNIVERSARY

BILLION

CHAINSAW

CHALLENGEFIX

CHRISTMAS2022

CLOUD

CLOVER

CLOVER2

CURSE

CURSE2

DATAFIX

DRESSROSA

ENTERTAINMENT

FAIRY

FAIRY2

fictionthefirst

FIRSTRAIDS

GHOUL

GOLDEN

GOLDENSHUTDOWN

GRAVITY

HALLOWEEN

HALLOWEENUPDSOON

HAPPYEASTER

HERO

HOLLOW

HOLYGRAIL

HUNTER

KARAKORA

KARAKORA2

kingluffy

MADOKA

MARINEFORD

MORIOH

MUGENTRAIN

NEWCODE0819

NEWYEAR2023

noclypso

OVERLORD

QUESTFIX

REASON2FIGHT

RELEASE

SERVERFIX

SINS

SINS2

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2

STRAYDOGS

subtoblamspot

subtokelvingts

subtomaokuma

SUMMER2023

SuperTierMagicSoon

toadboigaming

TOURNAMENTUIFIX

TWOMILLION

UCHIHA

UNBREAKABLE

UPDATEHYPE

VIGILANTE

