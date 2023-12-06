Toilet Tower Defense codes December 2023

Toilet Tower Defense codes are a reliable source of free XP, boosts, and cash in this Roblox game.

Toilet Tower Defense is a Roblox game inspired by the Skibidi Toilet meme, a series of short YouTube videos from creator 'DaFuq!?Boom!'. In the Roblox adaptation, you must build infantry and weapons to defend against incoming toilet-based enemies.

Below are all of the working Toilet Tower Defense codes in Roblox, along with how to redeem Toilet Tower Defense codes.

Roblox Toilet Tower Defense codes

Unfortunately, there are no longer any working Toilet Tower Defense codes because the ability to redeem codes in the game was removed alongside the episode 59 update. Now that trading is in the game, codes cannot be redeemed, but we will update this if Toilet Tower Defense codes return in the future.

How to redeem Toilet Tower Defense codes in Roblox

Unfortunately, as explained above, redeeming Toilet Tower Defense codes is no longer possible. However, if the function is to return in future, it will likely follow the same method as before.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Telanthric Development

In Toilet Tower Defense, you must click the 'Shop' button on the left-hand side of the screen. When in the shop, scroll down until you find 'Codes'. This will present you with a text box where you can paste any active codes. Press 'Redeem' and you will unlock the rewards for that code.

Where are new Roblox Toilet Tower Defense codes released?

Don't expect any new Toilet Tower Defense codes any time soon since the functionality has been removed, but if they are to return, we'll update this guide as soon as we know more. Alternatively, keep an eye on the Toilet Tower Defense Discord server, as that will be the first place they appear.

Expired Toilet Tower Defense codes for Roblox

Here are all of the expired Toilet Tower Defense codes:

SpeakerUpgrade

Parasites

PlzMythic

NewGifts

CameraHeli

AutoSkip

YayMech

CoolScientist

SummonFix

Hope you enjoy playing Toilet Tower Defense!

Looking for help with your next Roblox adventure too? Don't forget to also check out a few of our other guides: King Legacy codes, Blade Ball codes, ASTD codes and Peroxide codes.