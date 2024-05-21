Wuthering Waves has an auto-save system that means you never have to manually save your progress, as it's floating in the cloud at all times.

This is great for jumping into Wuthering Waves without having to worry about where to stop and save, but those playing on PC and mobile might be curious as to whether Wuthering Waves is cross platform or not.

The quick answer is: yes, Wuthering Waves does support cross platform saves, but you need to be wary of server issues, so we've explained the finer details below.

Is Wuthering Waves cross platform?

Yes, Wuthering Waves supports cross platform gameplay, as confirmed on the pre-download FAQ on the game's official website. This means you can play on PC and then pick up from the exact same place on mobile, and vice versa. However, it's important to keep in mind that you must be on the same server to use cross platform capabilities.

So if you boot up Wuthering Waves and a new save has started, don't worry, all you have to do is go back to the launch menu and then change the server to the one you were previously playing on. As long as you're logged into the same user ID, your save will be waiting for you after switching servers.

Image credit: Kuro Games

For example, if your PC playthrough is linked to your user ID on a European server and you start playing Wuthering Waves on the North American server instead on your mobile, a new game will begin instead of continuing your European server save. In this example, you can only continue your PC save on mobile by switching to the European server on your mobile.

Although developer Kuro Games has stated that Wuthering Waves is coming to consoles and Mac, we're not sure if cross platform will be supported on them when their versions eventually launch. Fingers crossed that it is!

All the best on your journey across Solaris-3, no matter what platform you're playing on!