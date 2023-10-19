All Photo Ops locations and how to complete Show Me New York in Spider-Man 2

There are 23 Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 and taking a photo at each one will complete the Show Me New York mission.

Not only will you earn some useful XP and City Tokens from completing Show Me New York, but you'll also be rewarded for every Photo Ops you find in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which includes earning the New York, New York trophy.

Below you'll find all of the Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2, along with how to complete Photo Ops so you can gather every collectible in this set.

On this page:

Photo Ops locations:

Explainers:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you’d like to complete another Spider-Man 2 collectible set, check out our guide on Marko’s Memories.

How to complete Photo Ops in Spider-Man 2 The first step in completing a Photo Ops in Spider-Man 2 is to find its location. There's at least one Photo Ops in every district and we've outlined all of their locations in the sections below. Once you've found a Photo Ops, you need to figure out what you’re meant to be taking a photo of. This is usually pretty simple as it's typically something the citizens of New York are doing. There are two Photo Ops - one in Downtown Brooklyn, the other in Williamsburg - which are less obvious though. After finding the subject, it's time to take a photo! Open the camera mode by swipe upwards on the PS5 controller’s touchpad - don’t press down on the touchpad or less you'll open the menu. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Now you need to aim your camera on the subject by holding down the 'L2' button. You’ll know if you can successfully take the photo, because the lens will turn green and the words 'Subject in Focus' will aim. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The lens will turn red, however, if you’re in the wrong position. When this happens, you'll get prompts like 'Subject Too Close', 'Subject Obscured' or 'Subject Not in Focus'. These prompts will give you an idea of where you should be standing or what you need to do to take the photo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games For successfully taking a Photo Ops, you receive 150 XP, 2 City Tokens and progress on that district. You'll also unlock the New York, New York trophy. If you complete every Photo Ops and, in doing so, complete the Show Me New York mission, you'll earn an additional 1000 XP and 5 City Tokens.

Little Odessa Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 There are three Photo Ops locations within Little Odessa in Spider-Man 2, but you’ll most likely complete the first two as part of the Show Me New York main mission. You will most definitely find the first Photo Ops location as part of Show Me New York, because the first waypoint for this mission will guide you to its location. Once you’re there, you'll need to take a photo of the lads playing frisbee across two buildings. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The next Photo Ops location is just north-west of where Show Me New York takes you. The place you need to visit is a bustling side street filled with shops and market stalls. For this Photo Op, you simply need to take a photo of this street. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games To find the final Photo Op in Little Odessa, head to roughly the middle of the northern section of this district. Here on street level, you'll find two guys dressed as cats but also as Spider-Man. Take their photo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Astoria Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 You can find two Photo Ops locations in the Astoria district of Spider-Man 2. One of the Photo Ops in Astoria can be found in the north-west part of the district not that far from the coastline. You'll want to head down to the street for this Ops and photograph the man wearing the blue wrestling mask. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The final Astoria Photo Ops is located on the island section of this district. You'll want to head to the north-eastern section of the island and, once there, take a photo of the people having a picnic. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Central Park Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 There are two Photo Ops locations to find in Central Park in Spider-Man 2. The first Photo Ops can be found in the southern end of Central Park. Keep an eye out for a small stage and take a photo of the people dancing. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games For the second Photo Ops, you need to visit the north section of Central Park and look for a guy with some signs near some benches. Take a photo of him to immortalise his opinions of aliens. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Chinatown Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 Chinatown holds two Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2. The first Chinatown Photo Ops can be found on the western side of the district not far from its border with Greenwich. Here, in a small park area, you'll need to take a picture of the two people playing chess. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games For the second Chinatown Photo Ops, you’ll want to head to the coastline of this district near a set of tower blocks. You'll find a food stall between the road and one of these tower blocks, which, if you haven't guessed it yet, is what you need to take a photo of. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Downtown Brooklyn Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 Downtown Brooklyn has three Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2. For the first Photo Ops in Downtown Brooklyn, you need to visit the western coastline. On the beach here, you’ll find two guys enjoying a campfire and playing frisbee. Time to take another frisbee based photo! Just make sure the campfire is blocking part of the photo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The second Photo Ops in Downtown Brooklyn can be a little hard to find as, while you may be able to figure out what you're meant to be photographing quite easily, where to take the photo is a different matter. First, you need to head to the northern section of Downtown Brooklyn - close to the coastline and between the two bridges. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Next, you need to find a street lying between two redstone buildings where a group of people are standing in the middle of the street taking photographs. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games Once you've found this location, make sure you're standing a number of steps behind this group of people. Now you can open your camera and take a photo of the Manhattan Bridge. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games For the final Photo Ops, you need to visit the south-eastern corner of Downtown Brooklyn where the amusement park can be found. Here, close to the coastline, you need to take a picture of the man advertising the fact he's going to compete in an eating challenge. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Downtown Queens Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 You can find one Photo Ops location in Downtown Queens in Spider-Man 2. The sole Photo Ops in Downtown Queens is located roughly in the middle of its western coastline. Here, on street level, you'll find Jirji's Hummus, which, you guessed it, needs to be photographed. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Financial District Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 There’s one Photo Ops location to find in the Financial District of Spider-Man 2. For this Photo Ops, you need to head to the southern tip of the Financial District where its park sits. Here, outside of a building, you’ll find a woman arguing with a taxi driver over the fact that he’s hit her bike. It will take a good picture and, hopefully, they won’t mind. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Greenwich Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 Here are the two Photo Ops locations in Greenwich in Spider-Man 2. The first Photo Ops can be found close to the park area sitting roughly in the centre of Greenwich. Here, close to the border of this park, you'll find a man standing on a box who you need to take a photo of. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The second Photo Ops is located near the border between Greenwich and Midtown. For this photo you need to keep an eye out for a mural of a brick with 'Love' on it. Once you've found that mural, take your photo! Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Harlem Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 There’s one Photo Ops location hidden within Harlem in Spider-Man 2. This Photo Ops can be found on the eastern side of Harlem and you'll want to photograph the two men playing basketball. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Hell’s Kitchen Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 You only need to find one Photo Ops location in Hell's Kitchen in Spider-Man 2. For this Photo Ops you need to visit a spot roughly in the middle of the border between Hell's Kitchen and Midtown. Here you’ll find some buskers playing in a square - take their photo! Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Midtown Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 There are two Photo Ops locations to be found in the Midtown district of Spider-Man 2 and luckily they’re quite close to each other. The first is close to the border between Midtown and Central Park - just up the road from Times Square at the Oscorp Industries. Here you’ll want to take a photo of the people protesting Oscorp and, like, fair. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games The second Photo Ops is just east of Oscorp Industries - basically the next main street over. You'll need to look for the Radio City building and, once there, take a photo of the man awaiting an audition. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Upper East Side Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 Below you find the one Photo Ops location in the Upper East Side of Spider-Man 2. For this Photo Ops you'll want to head to the eastern part of the Upper East Side, close to its southern border with Midtown. There, atop a building, you’ll want to take a photo of two people playing tennis - just make sure you’re not standing too close to the match or else you won't be able to take the photo. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games

Upper West Side Photo Ops locations in Spider-Man 2 The Upper West Side contains one Photo Ops location in Spider-Man 2. For this Photo Ops you need to head to roughly the middle section of the northern part of the Upper West Side. Once there, take a photo of some Spider-Man fan (I guess?) standing on a roof. Image credit: Eurogamer/Insomniac Games