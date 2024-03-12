Footage of Insomniac's seemingly cancelled live-service Spider-Man: The Great Web appears online

Footage of a purportedly cancelled co-operative live-service Spider-Man game from developer Insomniac - titled Spider-Man: The Great Web - has appeared online following last year's ransomware attack targeting the developer and its employees.

The trailer (narrated by Yuri Lowenthal, the voice of Insomniac's Peter Parker) points to a five-player co-op Spider-Man game featuring various multiverse incarnations of the character - including Gwen Stacey, Spider-Man 2099, and Scarlet Spider, alongside Peter Parker and Miles Morales - who would go up against the Sinister Six in an open-world Manhattan.

Spider-Man: The Great Web first came to light following last year's ransomware attack on Insomniac, and would seemingly have been part of Sony's ambitious but floundering live-service plans - announced under the watch of departing PlayStation boss Jim Ryan in 2021 - with Naughty Dog's The Last of Us multiplayer project being the most high-profile casualty.

Marvel’s Wolverine – Announcement Teaser | PS5 Insomniac announced it was working on Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021.

The Spider-Man: The Great Web trailer also appears to have been acquired through last year's ransomware attack, which the developer later called "extremely distressing". At the time, Insomniac thanked fans for their "ongoing support during this challenging time", offering assurances it would formally share details of its still-in-development projects - such as its eagerly anticipated Marvel's Wolverine - "when the time is right".

The studio also acknowledged that data stolen from its servers included "personal information belonging to our employees, former employees and independent contractors". The attack was perpetrated by a ransomware group demanding 50 bitcoins (just over $2m USD) from Sony, which, in turn, said it was "investigating".